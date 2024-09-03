This is how new Harrogate cafe looks after refurbishment and tender love and care
Under new owner Katrina Rickert, the Brew Bar Harrogate has now become The Saints.
With the slogan "Coffee Brunch Cake", the new independent business is being launched as a coffee shop honouring the neighbourhood it serves in the Saints area of Harrogate near St Aidan’s High School and Wetherby Road.
The Saints is an Aussie style coffee shop, with a focus on fresh, quality ingredients, a commitment to consistently delicious coffee and a friendly atmosphere where all are welcome.
Owner Kat has worked with speciality coffee roasteries to develop two bespoke coffee blends and a strong, smooth decaf and is developing a following for her freshly-baked banana bread, Anzac biscuits, friends and ‘antipodean pantry’.
Since the ownership change and the rebrand, the new team have received five star reviews on Google, with reviewers appreciating the warm service, the home baked goods, the food cooked with love, delicious coffee and the dedicated dog friendly area.
The Saints Coffee’s opening hours will be from 7.45am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday.
The cafe’s social media pages will be thesaintscoffee (on Instagram) and The Saints Coffee Harrogate (on Facebook).