This is how Harrogate's MP did in the world famous Great North Run in grim weather
Tom Gordon took joined thousands of other runners in the Great North Run on Sunday, raising £835 for Saint Michael's Hospice.
The Lib Dem MP had originally set a target of £500 for the local hospice, a target which he was pleased to exceed by more than £300.
Last year, he raised more than £300 for the same charity, bringing his two-year total to over £1,000.
"I love getting stuck in and rolling up my sleeves to do my bit for local charities,” said Mr Gordon.
"I'm thrilled to have surpassed my fundraising target this year and couldn't be more grateful to everyone who donated.
"Saint Michael’s Hospice is a cause close to many people's hearts in our community, and I’m proud to have raised over £1,000 for them across two years of running the Great North Run."
The biggest Great North Race event to date saw a total of 60,000 runners in action on the Newcastle to South Shields route
Despite the murk and the driving rain, Mr Gordon completed the world-famous half marathon in a time of 2 hours, 54 seconds (2:00:54), improving on his time from last year by over 12 minutes.
The keen runner has already signed up for his next charity race, the 5km 'Mental Elf' fun run in Knaresborough this December, which will raise funds for mental health charity Mind.