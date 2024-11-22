This is how Harrogate's 'first-ever' official Christmas song is shaping up days before launch
Recently named one of the top ten festive towns in the UK, Harrogate can already boast the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, which will run for 17 days, and the Christmas Shop Window Competition, this will be the first time in living memory it will have a Christmas song.
The new initiative has been coordinated by Simon Cotton, Managing Director of the HRH Group, Group which operates eight venues across Harrogate and York, including the iconic Fat Badger brand.
Details are under wraps until the song's official launch at 8am on Friday, November 29 but we can reveal it has been composed by The Straymen with Mr Cotton contributing to the lyrics.
But one key question remains – can Harrogate’s Christmas song hit number one in the charts?