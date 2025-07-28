This is how Harrogate store beat the odds to go from closing down to amazing comeback

The owner of an Harrogate independent shop has opened up about how “thrilled” she is that her business is not going to close down after an incredible turnaround.

After announcing plans to close just a few months ago, Infinity & Co Boutique has staged a remarkable turnaround, so much so that the team toasted their unexpected comeback with a launch party at the weekend celebrating their latest fashion collection.

Located in Victoria Shopping Centre, it was in March 2025 that owner Samantha McDermid took the difficult decision to wind down the independent ladies’ fashion boutique following a tough trading period.

But with a renewed focus on simplicity, accessibility, and customer connection, the business began to bounce back and, Samantha said, is now thriving again.

“Stripping things back actually helped us move forward,” said Samantha McDermid, “we reduced our stock levels, opened the doors - quite literally - and welcomed people in with great fashion and incredible value.

"Suddenly, new faces started walking through the door and familiar customers returned, saying they were so glad we were still here.”

The store’s delighted owner said the key to the shop’s revival has been a £10 jewellery offer, in-store only, which has seen luxury branded jewellery, previously priced between £25 and £85, flying out of the door.

Combined with a sunny spell, friendly styling advice, and rails of fresh fashion outside the store, she added, Infinity & Co Boutique has quickly reclaimed its place on Harrogate’s independent retail scene.

The comeback collection launch event included prosecco, canapés, and special offers, and was such a success that further events are now being planned for the months ahead.

“I’m absolutely thrilled the boutique is staying open,” said Samantha.

“The support from our amazing customers, and the energy and commitment from my brilliant team, has been overwhelming."

Infinity & Co Boutique offers hand-picked, limited-run fashion in sizes 8–16 with a focus on friendly, personal service.

Most styles are stocked in very small quantities, often just two to four pieces per design, and new arrivals land weekly.

Follow Infinity & Co Boutique on Instagram and Facebook: @infinityandcoboutique