This is how Harrogate school helps 290 students from 37 different feeder schools

A Harrogate has opened up on the intensive efforts it makes to ease the “often challenging move to secondary education” for youngsters.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Grammar School says it treats the transition from primary to secondary education as a long-term process rather than a single event with a structured approach.

The aim is to ensure students start their new chapter with confidence and a sense of belonging, said Deputy Headteacher Miss Kristin Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By the time September arrives, our new Year 7s are genuinely ready,” she said.

Harrogate Grammar School says it treats the transition from primary to secondary education as a long-term process rather than a single event with a structured approach. (Picture contributed)

"They’ve already built friendships and know that every member of staff will be there to support them every step of their HGS journey.”

So how does the school handle the important transition from 37 primary schools to one secondary school?

Throughout the academic year, Year 6 pupils are invited to participate in a range of activities, from science workshops and music performances to drama productions; all designed to help them feel part of the school community before officially joining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the national offer day in March, the school’s transition efforts intensify.

As Year 11 students prepare to leave, the focus shifts to welcoming the next Year 7 cohort.

This year, 290 students from 37 different feeder schools took part in a comprehensive three-day transition programme.

Ahead of that, every student met their future Year Manager, Mrs Kate Wilkinson, ensuring they arrived to a familiar face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school had also been in contact with each feeder primary, allowing staff to carefully assign form groups, often pairing students with friends or familiar peers.

Additional sessions are offered for those joining from smaller primary schools, or for students with Education, Health and Care Plans, in which they get the opportunity to meet key staff and work with the school’s Year 7 ASK Leaders, trained students who support younger peers.

Central to the transition programme was a themed three-day experience entitled Mission to Mars, during which students explored the school’s values and sampled a variety of lessons.

Students will also join the school in late August for a further three days of summer school before term starts in September.