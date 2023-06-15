This is how Harrogate MP will vote on Boris Johnson after damning Privileges Committee report

Andrew Jones MP responded to today’s report by the Committee of Privileges into Mr Johnson’s comments on Partygate which concluded he had, in fact, deliberately misled Parliament by saying: "I called for the Privileges Committee investigation into this issue and I have supported its work throughout the process”, said Mr Jones.

"I will be voting on Monday to accept their recommendations in full.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate MP is not known for being a big fan of the former PM and former MP or his showboating style of politics.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones is not known for being a big fan of the former PM Boris Johnson or his showboating style of politics. (Picture Gerard Binks)

In April 22, Mr Jones spoke out after Boris Johnson received a fixed penalty for breaking his own lockdown rules, warning the fine could not simply be ‘brushed aside’.

“If the fixed penalty notice the Prime Minister received were like any other one, a parking fine or speeding ticket, then perhaps it could be brushed aside,” said Mr Jones.

“But it is not. It is a breach of the rules applied at a time of national crisis.

"No one should doubt my unhappiness at the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is only compounded when I think of the sacrifices made by so many during the pandemic."

Mr Jones also called last year for the report into Partygate by senior civil servant Sue Gray to be published in full and as soon as possible while Boris Johnson was still Prime Minister.

By July 2022, the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP was Harrogate & Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones was calling on Mr Johnson to “step aside”.

In September 2022, Mr Johnson finally bowed to the inevitable and did so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today’s report by the Privileges Committee says it would have recommended suspending Johnson from the House of Commons for 90 days - an unprecedented humiliation.

An angry Mr Johnson himself has labelled the whole thing a "vendetta” and continues to allege his innocence in Partygate.