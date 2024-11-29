This is how Harrogate Christmas Fayre looks today after grand opening

Crowds have flocked to the town centre after this year's Harrogate Christmas Fayre was opened in the shadow of a giant big wheel.

Organised by Market Place and supported by North Yorkshire Council, it’s the fourth year this important and popular festive event has been held in the town centre.

The Christmas Fayre will now run for 17 days – a week longer than the first two years – in response to calls from town centre businesses who reported increased footfall during the event’s previous runs.

What does it offer to shoppers and what attractions does it have

Harrogate Christmas Fayre pictured today - The 17-day event includes a wide mix of up to 50 market stalls. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

The fayre includes a wide mix of up to 50 stalls with independent traders from Yorkshire as well as from across the country and Europe selling Christmas gifts, decorations and seasonal culinary treats.

The event will not be solely limited to the town centre as the Little Bird Made artisan market returns to the historic Valley Gardens for the three weekends during the Christmas fayre.

Jewellery, crafts and gifts from local traders will also be on sale.

The popular Candy Cane Express road train will return, taking visitors on a tour of the town on Fridays to Sundays during the Christmas fayre.

Bustling crowds on Cambridge Street on the opening day of this year's Harrogate Christmas Fayre. (Picture Gerard Binks)

A giant 32-metre Ferris wheel will offer spectacular views of Harrogate and the surrounding area, both during the day and evening to allow visitors to experience the Christmas lights and illuminations from above.

Opening times

The Harrogate Christmas Fayre runs from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 15.

It is open daily: Mon-Sat 10:00-19:00, Sundays 11:00-16:30.

Does it help the Harrogate economy

Managers at leading hotels in Harrogate have claimed that the Christmas fayre provides a significant annual boost in trade.

Figures from STR, which is a global leader in hospitality data and analysis, has shown that hotel occupancy rates in Harrogate for December last year was 72.3 per cent.

This was a significant increase on the 59 per cent figure in 2021 and 69.9 per cent for 2022, although rates had been affected in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Christmas event has also helped to support Harrogate’s independent retailers, restaurants, bars and boutique stores by bringing more visitors to the town.

The Chief Executive of organisers Market Place, Nick Rhodes, said: “We can’t wait to be back in Harrogate this year to deliver the Christmas fayre.

“Harrogate is a beautiful town to host one of our events, and we are looking forward to bringing another amazing variety of traders into the town centre to increase footfall and contribute to the local economy.”

Dan Siddle, General Manager at The Crown Hotel, said: “We are delighted that the Harrogate Christmas Fayre will be back again this year.

"Since its launch, we have seen a significant increase in occupancy."

Mathew Chapman, Manager of Harrogate BID, said: “The Harrogate Christmas Fayre has been a great addition to our town centre activities.

“The fayre gives people a reason to choose Harrogate as their Christmas shopping destination, bringing footfall into the town and benefitting the local retailers, restaurants, bars and cafes during the festive season."

North Yorkshire Council’s Leader, Councillor Carl Les, said: “The Harrogate Christmas Fayre is such a popular event and we are delighted that it is returning.”

Information

For more information about the Harrogate Christmas Fayre 2024, visit https://visitharrogate.co.uk/events/harrogate-christmas-fayre