This is everything you need to know about this weekend's fantastic Knaresborough Beer Festival

Organisers have announced full details of one of the annual highlights of the summer in Knaresborough and Harrogate just days before its launch.

Knaresborough Lions are looking forward once again to helping finish off the town’s FEVA festival in style with their annual beer festival.

Running from 5pm on Friday, August 16 until the afternoon of Sunday, August 18, the main date is the Saturday afternoon with the beer festival running alongside Picnic in the Park outdoors at Knaresborough House.

There will be plenty of choice for beer lovers, with more than 20 beers and seven ciders available, along with lager, Prosecco, Aperol Spritz, wine, non-alcoholic drinks and a burger bar – including halloumi and mushroom burgers for vegetarians - to ward off hunger pangs.

Knaresborough Lions, including President Jon Smithells, back right, are looking forward to helping finish off the town's FEVA festival in style with the annual Knaresborough Beer Festival.

The two Assassin variants from Rooster’s Brewery in Harrogate are expected to be particularly popular among beer drinkers.

There will also be a variety of beers from Yorkshire breweries and beyond, with drinkers able to enjoy the likes of Sussex Best Bitter from Harvey’s of Lewes to a delicious milk stout from the Bristol Beer Factory.

Ciders range from a traditional scrumpy through to a perry and rhubarb or orange-flavoured offerings.

Knaresborough Lions President Jon Smithells said: "Any profits from the festival help finance Picnic in the Park, so we’re looking forward to people being able to enjoy the live music with a delicious pint in hand.

"We’d like to thank all our generous barrel sponsors, local breweries and pubs who help the event, particularly Ian Fozard from Rooster’s who has come up again with a fantastic choice of beers and ciders for people to try.”

There will be no charge for entry and visitors can buy a great-value starter pack of six tokens, plus a commemorative polycarbonate glass, for £14 which entitles them to three pints.

Otherwise, tokens will be on sale for £2 each with all pints priced at £4.

Sessions will run from Friday 5pm-11pm, Saturday midday-11pm and Sunday midday-3pm or until the beer runs out.

There will be live music indoors from the town’s Silver Band on the Sunday.