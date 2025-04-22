This is everything you need to know about Henshaws Beer Festival 2025 in Knaresborough
Running from Saturday, May 3 until Sunday, May 4, the award-winning Harrogate DJ Rory Hoy is returning to perform at this year’s Henshaws Beer Fest alongside a stellar line-up of top musical guests and, of course, a range of superb local beer
Rory has been confirmed as one of the acts for the 2025 charity fundraising festival, alongside BBC Introducing’s Leo Hicks, and has shared his excitement about hitting the stage again.
“I’m so looking forward to doing it all again in 2025., “ said Rory.
"The thing I’m most looking forward to is seeing all the beautiful people enjoying themselves.
"My goal is to bring smiles to faces and I hope I will succeed in this.”
The crowd favourite, who has deejayed at major festivals, including Leeds Festival, collaborated with legends like Fatboy Slim, and released eight critically acclaimed albums, will be bringing his signature party vibes to the festival this May bank holiday.
Rory, from Knaresborough, who is also a music producer, author and filmmaker, was diagnosed with autism aged five and is dedicated to raising awareness of the condition.
He became a celebrity ambassador for Henshaws in 2017 after previously volunteering at the charity.
“As someone with autism, it’s heart-warming to know that charities such as Henshaws can provide a safe and secure environment for those with many differing disabilities to come together in a happy and social atmosphere,” said Rory.
"You only have to walk into the wonderful Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough to see how much it means to the residents, and how much it empowers them to reach their full potential.
“It’s an inspiring place with inspiring people who work there, who are compassionate and dedicated.”
This year’s Henshaws Beer Fest is running at the Arts and Crafts Centre with two family-friendly daytime sessions and an adult only Saturday evening party.
Rory will be performing on the main stage at 3pm on Saturday.
Henshaws Beer Fest Guide
Beers
Cold Bath Brewing Co
Daleside
Harrogate Brewing Co
Turning Point
Roosters
Music
Saturday 3rd May, daytime session 12pm- 5pm
Main Stage
12pm – Rufus Beckett
1pm – Hamish Harper
2pm – Leo Hicks
3pm – Rory Hoy
4pm – Voice of the People
Saturday 3rd May, evening session (adults only) 6pm- 11pm
Main Stage
6pm - Ade Payne
7pm- Harrogate Spa Town Ukes
8pm- Crafted in Rock
9pm - Pepperhead
10pm - Captain and the bear
Sunday 4th May, day session 12pm- 6pm
Main stage
12pm – Lochlan Shaw
1pm-3pm- Shindig DJs
3pm – Stray Dogs Howlin
4pm – Drop Leg Steppers
5pm - Hot Sauce
Indoor Stage
2pm - The Lights
3pm - Jim Thistle
4pm - S.M.I.F.F.F & slimJIM
As well as showcasing local beers and musicians, the Henshaws Beer Fest is also fundraising for its work supporting people living with sight loss and disabilities.
Every pint pulled and every ticket sold will help create opportunities for individuals to discover their talents, grow in confidence, and gain independence.
To grab your ticket head to the Henshaws website at: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/events/henshaws-beer-fest/
To offer to volunteer at the upcoming festival, contact [email protected]
For VIP corporate packages and sponsorship opportunities email [email protected]