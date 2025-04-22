This is everything you need to know about Henshaws Beer Festival 2025 in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The entire programme for this year’s Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough has now been announced – with a starring role for an event favourite.

Running from Saturday, May 3 until Sunday, May 4, the award-winning Harrogate DJ Rory Hoy is returning to perform at this year’s Henshaws Beer Fest alongside a stellar line-up of top musical guests and, of course, a range of superb local beer

Rory has been confirmed as one of the acts for the 2025 charity fundraising festival, alongside BBC Introducing’s Leo Hicks, and has shared his excitement about hitting the stage again.

“I’m so looking forward to doing it all again in 2025., “ said Rory.

DJ Rory Hoy, who has deejayed at major festivals, including Leeds Festival and collaborated with legends like Fatboy Slim, will be bringing his signature party vibes to Henshaws Beer Festival this May bank holiday. (Picture cCotributed)

"The thing I’m most looking forward to is seeing all the beautiful people enjoying themselves.

"My goal is to bring smiles to faces and I hope I will succeed in this.”

The crowd favourite, who has deejayed at major festivals, including Leeds Festival, collaborated with legends like Fatboy Slim, and released eight critically acclaimed albums, will be bringing his signature party vibes to the festival this May bank holiday.

Rory, from Knaresborough, who is also a music producer, author and filmmaker, was diagnosed with autism aged five and is dedicated to raising awareness of the condition.

He became a celebrity ambassador for Henshaws in 2017 after previously volunteering at the charity.

“As someone with autism, it’s heart-warming to know that charities such as Henshaws can provide a safe and secure environment for those with many differing disabilities to come together in a happy and social atmosphere,” said Rory.

"You only have to walk into the wonderful Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough to see how much it means to the residents, and how much it empowers them to reach their full potential.

“It’s an inspiring place with inspiring people who work there, who are compassionate and dedicated.”

This year’s Henshaws Beer Fest is running at the Arts and Crafts Centre with two family-friendly daytime sessions and an adult only Saturday evening party.

Rory will be performing on the main stage at 3pm on Saturday.

Henshaws Beer Fest Guide

Beers

Cold Bath Brewing Co

Daleside

Harrogate Brewing Co

Turning Point

Roosters

Music

Saturday 3rd May, daytime session 12pm- 5pm

Main Stage

12pm – Rufus Beckett

1pm – Hamish Harper

2pm – Leo Hicks

3pm – Rory Hoy

4pm – Voice of the People

Saturday 3rd May, evening session (adults only) 6pm- 11pm

Main Stage

6pm - Ade Payne

7pm- Harrogate Spa Town Ukes

8pm- Crafted in Rock

9pm - Pepperhead

10pm - Captain and the bear

Sunday 4th May, day session 12pm- 6pm

Main stage

12pm – Lochlan Shaw

1pm-3pm- Shindig DJs

3pm – Stray Dogs Howlin

4pm – Drop Leg Steppers

5pm - Hot Sauce

Indoor Stage

2pm - The Lights

3pm - Jim Thistle

4pm - S.M.I.F.F.F & slimJIM

As well as showcasing local beers and musicians, the Henshaws Beer Fest is also fundraising for its work supporting people living with sight loss and disabilities.

Every pint pulled and every ticket sold will help create opportunities for individuals to discover their talents, grow in confidence, and gain independence.

To grab your ticket head to the Henshaws website at: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/events/henshaws-beer-fest/

To offer to volunteer at the upcoming festival, contact [email protected]

For VIP corporate packages and sponsorship opportunities email [email protected]