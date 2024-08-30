This is everything you need to know about Harrogate Theatre's new season 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As summer comes to an end Harrogate Theatre has announced its autumn season programme for the rest of 2024.

Packed with the best of music, drama, celebrities and, of course, the ever-popular Harrogate Comedy Festival and much-loved pantomime, the new season promises to be memorable.

Drama

The season opens with HT Drama; three back-to-back classics over three weeks.

Harrogate Theatre has announced its new season programme for the rest of 2024 and it is packed with great shows. (Picture contributed)

Blackeyed Theatre return to Harrogate, this time with their production of Dracula, (Thu 12 – Sat 14 Sep) a chilling adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic tale.

Following that, the producers of HT Rep bring you Table Manners by Alan Ayckbourn (Tue 17 – Sat 21 Sep) and The John Godber Company will grace the stage with Perfect Pitch (Tue 24 – Sat 28 Sep).

These are closely followed by Adam Robinson, returning to the theatre with three, edge of seats classic ghost stories in Nightmares (Thu 03 – Sat 05 Oct).

Comedy

The Harrogate Comedy Festival is back for its 15th year, sponsored by Your Harrogate and Vet Dentist.

Some of the best names in comedy will be gracing Harrogate’s stages, including Jimmy Carr (Sat 21 Sep), Maisie Adam (Sat 05 Oct), Kiri Pritchard-McLean (Sat 12 Oct), Al Murray (Sat 19 Oct), Lucy Beaumont (Thu 24 Oct), Robert Lindsay (Sat 26 Oct) and many more.

Celebrities

Tim Peake (Thu 19 Sep) will share his extraordinary journey as an astronaut.

Food lovers can look forward to Yotam Ottolenghi (Mon 23 Sep), who will discuss his culinary inspirations and latest projects.

Journalist Jon Sopel (Sun 29 Sep) will provide insights into today’s volatile world.

Fans of the hit TV show Escape to the Chateau can meet Dick & Angel (Sun 03 Nov) as they share stories from their now famous French home, and gardening enthusiasts will not want to miss Monty Don (Sun 01 Dec), who will give his expert advice on all things horticultural.

Music

For music lovers, there’s something for every taste. Harrogate Theatre is delighted to bring Beverley Knight (Fri 20 Sep), Robert Plant (Tue 05 Nov), and Bellowhead (Fri 15 Nov) to the town alongside Queenz with their dazzling new show, Drag Me to the Disco (Sun 20 Oct).

Music Week at the end of October will feature performances by the Puppini Sisters (Tue 29 Oct), pioneers of the neo-burlesque and swing revival, and Dire Streets (Wed 30 Oct), who will bring to life the music of Dire Straits.

The Carpenters Experience (Thu 31 Oct) will recreate the magic of the iconic duo, whilst The Australian Pink Floyd (Fri 01 Nov) really is the best alternative to the real thing.

And, fans of '80s music won't want to miss From Gold to Rio (Sat 02 Nov), a stunning celebration of the greatest hits of Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran.

Outdoors

For the thrill seekers, join Gee Atherton (Fri 01 Nov), mountain bike champion for a truly thrilling ride through his daring feats whilst the BANFF Mountain Film Festival (Tue 15 Oct) returns with another selection of breath-taking films celebrating the great outdoors.

Community

As always we have a wonderful selection of shows brought to you by our fabulous community companies.

Harrogate Dramatic Society will perform the classic The Haunting of Hill House (Thu 17 – Sat 19 Oct) whilst Harrogate St. Andrews Players bring you Grease (Wed 23 – Sat 26 Oct).

And to get you in the Christmas spirit, don’t miss Woodlands Drama Group’s A Christmas Carol (Wed 04 – Sat 07 Dec).

Family

Last but by no means least is a fantastic line-up of family-friendly shows which will delight audiences of all ages.

For those who love a good laugh, Comedy Club 4 Kids (Sun 06 Oct) will deliver a hilarious, family-appropriate comedy show.

Football Freddie (Tue 29 Oct) is bringing the excitement of the beautiful game to the stage with energy and fun whilst Fishing for Rainbows (Sat 28 Sep) is a heartwarming performance combining storytelling, puppetry, and music.

And, of course, the family offer wouldn’t be complete without the theatre’s homegrown pantomime.

This year’s is the magical Beauty & the Beast (Wed 27 Nov – Sun 19 Jan) sponsored by Vet Dentist.

Tickets are selling fast with a limited number of £18 tickets on offer - so make sure to book soon if you haven’t already done so.

Tickets

To see the full line up of shows this autumn please pick up a brochure from the Harrogate Theatre box office or visit the website at https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/