This is date when temporary traffic lights chaos on major Harrogate road will finally end

Roadworks on one of Harrogate’s most frustrating main roads is likely to continue even when school traffic returns.

In a year which has seen a high volume of disruption on the roads for motorists in Harrogate across the town, multiway traffic signals on the A59 Knaresborough Road have been causing lengthy delays and chaotic scenes at the Empress roundabout for most of the summer.

It was hoped the rolling programme of temporary lights which began near Starbeck railway level crossing and have kept inching their way along this key arterial route between Knaresborough and Harrogate would be competed before September school term started.

But deep trenches are still visible running along Knaresborough Road near Harrogate District Hospital which, even when successfully finished, will see the road subject to final resurfacing.

The highways work is part of Northern Powergrid's 33KV scheme, a £200,000 project to upgrade to increase the capacity of the electricity network involving laying new underground cables and upgrading substations.

This significant investment in Harrogate is designed to equip the town for future demand, electrification, and low-carbon technologies.

The multiway traffic signals on on the A59 Knaresborough Road are now expected to run until the week beginning September 8.

But that is unlikely to be the end of drivers’ traffic woes in 2025 as there are plenty of future roadworks from utility companies and North Yorkshire Council in the pipeline for the remainder of the year.

For more information, visit North Yorkshire Council’s interactive road works map at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/roadworks-map