This eight-year-old may be Britain's youngest sausage maker and she is from North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An eight-year-old North Yorkshire pupil's healthy new sausage recipe may go UK wide thanks to a major food company run by a Harrogate couple.

Run by Harrogate couple Andrew and Debbie Keeble, HECK! invited pupils at nearby Bedale Primary School to come up with a new flavour of sausage after a suggestion by staff member Mel Drummond, whose daughter attends the school.

And it's no casual offer.

Having started as a small business called The Harrogate Sausage Company more than a decade ago, HECK! is now a brand leader with its wide variety of sausages and burgers, including gluten-free, sold in Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons, Booths, Waitrose stores nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight-year-old Bedale Primary School pupil Lola Fenn with a box of HECK! healthy Lemon and Honey Chicken Sausages based on her recipe. (Picture Glen Minikin)

While it’s usually their ‘sausage scientist’ Calum Smith who’s busy in the kitchen coming up with flavour ideas at HECK!, this time they challenged pupils at their local primary school to come up with something new instead.

The team received lots of great entries but it was eight-year-old Lola Fenn’s healthy Lemon and Honey Chicken Sausage recipe that was ‘bang-on’ with judges, including HECK! co-founders Jamie, Andrew and Debbie Keeble who were all impressed with her clever ingredient combination.

A special pack has now been designed that features Lola’s name.

Lola said, “It was really good fun coming up with ideas.

"I came up with a few different flavour combinations but decided to go with the lemon and honey.

"I hope everyone enjoys them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HECK! is now in talks with major supermarkets to roll out the new flavour nationwide.

It’s also hoped Lola and the rest of the pupils will be able to sit down to a bespoke lunch at Bedale Primary School featuring the special flavour after the summer holidays.

HECK!’s Jamie Keeble said: "We’d like to say a big thank you all the amazing staff and pupils for a very memorable visit.

“We loved Lola’s lemon and honey combination which works very well with the chicken, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HECK! is now in talks with major supermarkets to, potentially, roll out the new flavour nationwide.