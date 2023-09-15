Thirty years after she inspired an award-winning Harrogate charity royal VIP is to make a return visit

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mental health charity Claro Enterprises will welcome HRH The Princess Royal to their Starbeck workshops for the first time since Princess Anne made her first visit in 1993.

Founded over 35 years ago, Claro provides a safe and meaningful working environment for people with long-term mental health conditions, giving them access to work, training and support networks to enhance their wellbeing and skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Princess Anne’s first visit, advice and subsequent support inspired a number of significant changes to the charity from purchasing their own premises for on-going stability, to developing on-going revenue streams via partnerships with some of the region’s best-known companies such as Betty’s and Farrah’s and The Mouseman.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flashback to 2019 and co-founder of Harrogate charity Claro Enterprises, Chris Brown, receives a donation of £5,000 from law firm Bevan Brittan. (Picture contributed)

The Harrogate charity’s co-founder Chris Brown said everyone was looking forward to next Wednesday’s royal visit.

“‘We are thrilled to be welcoming the Princess Royal back to Claro,” said Mr Brown.

"Her questions and suggestions all those years ago helped to make the workshop what it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be delighted to show Her Royal Highness the differences her support has made to the lives of so many people living with mental health issues in the Harrogate area."

Claro Enterprises was founded in 1986 by four families, including Chris and his wife Sue, whose relatives had suffered from complex mental health issues and wanted to provide a workshop to support others in their situation.

A local farmer and global explorer, Chris set off on his first fundraising for Claro Enterprises 37 years ago this week, scaling The Matterhorn in what he dubbed Mission Workshop.

Via their partnership with the famed Yorkshire furniture maker The Mouseman, the charity’s Harrogate workshops focus on the creation of high quality woodwork products from MDF blanks and artisanal woodwork items to bespoke wooden displays such as Betty’s Christmas and Easter seasonal windows as well as business services, including assembly and repacking for local companies such as Farrah’s.