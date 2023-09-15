News you can trust since 1836
Thirty years after she inspired an award-winning Harrogate charity royal VIP is to make a return visit

A Harrogate charity which received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services is to welcome a royal visitor in a few days time – 30 years after being inspired by her previous visit.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:21 BST
Mental health charity Claro Enterprises will welcome HRH The Princess Royal to their Starbeck workshops for the first time since Princess Anne made her first visit in 1993.

Founded over 35 years ago, Claro provides a safe and meaningful working environment for people with long-term mental health conditions, giving them access to work, training and support networks to enhance their wellbeing and skills.

Princess Anne’s first visit, advice and subsequent support inspired a number of significant changes to the charity from purchasing their own premises for on-going stability, to developing on-going revenue streams via partnerships with some of the region’s best-known companies such as Betty’s and Farrah’s and The Mouseman.

Flashback to 2019 and co-founder of Harrogate charity Claro Enterprises, Chris Brown, receives a donation of £5,000 from law firm Bevan Brittan. (Picture contributed)Flashback to 2019 and co-founder of Harrogate charity Claro Enterprises, Chris Brown, receives a donation of £5,000 from law firm Bevan Brittan. (Picture contributed)
The Harrogate charity’s co-founder Chris Brown said everyone was looking forward to next Wednesday’s royal visit.

“‘We are thrilled to be welcoming the Princess Royal back to Claro,” said Mr Brown.

"Her questions and suggestions all those years ago helped to make the workshop what it is today.

"We will be delighted to show Her Royal Highness the differences her support has made to the lives of so many people living with mental health issues in the Harrogate area."

Claro Enterprises was founded in 1986 by four families, including Chris and his wife Sue, whose relatives had suffered from complex mental health issues and wanted to provide a workshop to support others in their situation.

A local farmer and global explorer, Chris set off on his first fundraising for Claro Enterprises 37 years ago this week, scaling The Matterhorn in what he dubbed Mission Workshop.

Via their partnership with the famed Yorkshire furniture maker The Mouseman, the charity’s Harrogate workshops focus on the creation of high quality woodwork products from MDF blanks and artisanal woodwork items to bespoke wooden displays such as Betty’s Christmas and Easter seasonal windows as well as business services, including assembly and repacking for local companies such as Farrah’s.

For more information, visit: https://www.claroenterprises.co.uk

