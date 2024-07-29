These are the three Harrogate stars going for gold at Paris Olympics as part of Team GB this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate’s trio of GB Team members are gearing up for a push for medals at the Paris Olympics.

The next 12 days will see George Mills, Jacob Fincham-Dukes and, of course, Jack Laugher all going for glory at the highest level of sport in the international spotlight.

GB medal winners in Paris so far include Tom Daley (silver), Adam Peaty (silver) and Anna Henderson (silver).

Here is the Harrogate Advertiser’s guide to the talented three who will be flying the flag for Harrogate on the global stage:

Jacob Fincham-Dukes, 27, who attended St John Fisher Catholic High School, Harrogate and St Aidan's and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form, is aiming for a medal in the long jump at the Paris Olympics. (Picture contributed)

1 Jacob Fincham-Dukes

Long jump

Jacob Fincham-Dukes, 27, attended St John Fisher Catholic High School, Harrogate and St Aidan's and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form in Harrogate.

After starting out his athletics journey 14 years ago as a kid, in 2022, he became the English long jump champion and, in 2023 and 2024 he won the British Outdoor National Championships

Harrogate's George Mills, 25, is the son of former top professional footballer Danny Mills and is competing in the 1500 metres and 5000 metres at the Paris Olympics for Team GB. (Picture contributed)

In May 2024, he was selected to represent Britain in the long jump at the 2024 European Athletics Championships in Rome where he placed fourth overall.

Jacob faces stiff opposition from reigning Olympic long jump champion Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou who, earlier, this year achieved the longest leap in the world since 2019.

When to watch

Men’s long jump Final: Tuesday, August 6.

Born in Harrogate, former Ripon Grammar student Jack Laugher is already an Olympic great in diving but is going for yet another medal this week in Paris. (Picture contributed)

2 George Mills

Middle distance running

George Mills, 25, is the son of former top professional footballer Danny Mills and brother of footballer Stanley Mills, who plays for Everton.

Specialising in the 1500 metres and 5000 metres, he became British champion by winning the 1500 metres event at the 2020 British Athletics Championships.

Making his Olympic debut, his form is good coming into the Paris Olympics.

In June, he finished second behind superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the European Championship 5,000m in Rome.

But he will also face defending champion Joshua Cheptegei and Josh Kerr, captain of the GB and NI Athletics Team at Paris.

When to watch

Men’s 1500m Final: Tuesday, August 6.

Men’s 5000m Final: Saturday, August 10.

3 Jack Laugher

Diving

Born in Harrogate, the former Ripon Grammar student who currently lives in Leeds is already an Olympic great.

Now heading into his fourth Olympics, the 29-year-old is looking for a fourth and, potentially, even a fifth medal in Paris, Laugher is bidding to emulate his stunning 3m synchro gold medal won alongside Chris Mears at Rio 2016.

He is hoping to add to his tally alongside partner Anthony Harding or in the individual Men’s 3m Springboard.

He will be cheered on by family.

Talking to the press, Jack said: “My mum and brother are coming out.

"The last time in Tokyo we had no crowd, but we were so lucky that the Games even went ahead..

“My mum’s coming out, my brother is from Hong Kong, so it will be really nice seeing him as well."

When to watch

Men's synchronised 3m final: Friday, August 2.

Other Yorkshire GB Team members to watch out for

Max Burgin

Middle-distance runner from Halifax first became UK champion in the 800m in 2022.

Emile Cairess

Long-distance runner Cairess, who grew up in Saltaire and attended Bradford Grammar School, will make his Olympic debut in Paris in the marathon.

Sam Dickinson

Triathlon hopeful Sam Dickinson, 27, grew up in York and went to St Peter's School.