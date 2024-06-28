These are the three brilliant festivals taking place in Harrogate this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
1 The spectacular Spiegeltent (Friday, June 28 – Sunday, July 7)
Courtesy of Harrogate International Festivals, the Spiegeltent is set to fling open its doors, and with an incredible first weekend.
This unique venue located in Crescent Gardens in Harrogate offers unforgettable entertainment in a bohemian wonderland.
Friday: Start your weekend with with drag queen superstar Divina de Campo, who opens the Spiegeltent tonight (Friday) with an evening of comedy and cabaret, supported by Pop Tart.
Saturday: On Saturday, head down between 12pm and 3pm for a free Bring Your Own Vinyl session with Harrogate's very own Ry Kenny, and then at 5pm, we re-live the glory days as the legendsry Jimmy's Night begins.
Sunday: Soak up the Summer Sunday vibes with Jo Harrop, Ronnie Scott's favourite jazz singer, back by popular demand.
Tickets and information: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/spiegeltent/
2 Rooster’s Suds With Buds beer festival (Saturday, June 29)
Held at the award-winning brewery and taproom site on Hornbeam Park, some of the UK’s (and Spain and Austria’s) most talked about craft breweries have been invited to top independent Harrogate brewery Roosters.
Running from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday, June 29, also expect great street food and live music.
Tickets and information: https://www.roosters.co.uk/pages/suds-with-buds-2024
3 Harrogate Food & Drink Festival (Saturday, June 29-Sunday, June 30)
Held on the Stray at Oatlands Drive in Harrogate, this year’s annual feast of food and drink offers International Street Food, Artisan Marketplaces, and Independent Bars.
There’s also a Live Music Stage with top tribute acts, Live Cookery Theatre and Children’s Activities.
Tickets and information: https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/tickets-info/