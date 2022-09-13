These are the latest Harrogate events to be cancelled in tribute to the Queen

Two of the biggest events of Harrogate Heritage Open Days have been postponed out of respect for the passing of Her Majesty and the full state funeral next week.

Following the news, Yorkshire Film Archive, Harrogate Film Society, and Harrogate Civic Society have taken the decision to postpone the two Harrogate on Film screenings, which were scheduled to take place on Monday, September 19, the date of the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The screenings will now take place at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Monday, October 3, at the Odeon Cinema, East Parade, Harrogate.

Commonwealth War Graves Commission confirmed it had cancelled its remaining tours at Stonefall Cemetery in Harrogate Heritage Open Days.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission has confirmed it has cancelled its remaining tours during Harrogate Heritage Open Days.

A spokesperson said: "As a mark of respect for Her Majesty during the official period of mourning, we have decided to cancel all external events with immediate effect and so the events at Stonefall Cemetery will not take place."

Tours of Harrogate Civic Centre, the haedquarters of Harrogate Borough Council, have also been cancelled.

But most other events in Heritage Open Days are going ahead with reports of good attendances.

The talks at Royal Pump Room Museum and at Harrogate Library were sell-outs.

All tickets for the tours of the historic Grove House off Skipton Road in Harrogate were snapped up quickly.

In terms of Harrogate On Film, ticket holders will be contacted by Harrogate Film Society with the option to obtain a refund if required.

Organisers are also assessing the possibility of presenting an additional screening in 2023.

To register your interest, visit www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/harrogate-on-film-to-assess-demand-for-a 3rd-show.

Taking place each year, Harrogate Heritage Open Days throws open the doors of important and/or historic public buildings and attractions to experience local history, architecture and culture.

In total 23 different heritage sites in Harrogate and Knaresborough – many of them usually closed to the public – open their doors for free during this year’s Heritage Open Days with guided tours, talks, music recitals and more.