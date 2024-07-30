These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on July 23

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 23, 2024:

Alistair Smith, 53, of Menwith Hill Road, Darley, was prohibited from harassing a named woman under a domestic-violence-protection order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, also bans him from contacting, intimidating and threatening the woman with violence.

Harrogate Magistrates’ Court. (Picture contributed)

He is also prohibited from entering her home in Knaresborough.

David Lomax, 46, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order banning him from intimidating a named woman.

The 28-day order also prohibits him from contacting, harassing and threatening the woman with violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lomax, of no fixed address, is also banned from entering her home in Harrogate during the operational period of the order.

Alfie James Taylor, 27, of Chatham Road, Ripon, was fined £128 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A59.

He was in a Honda S2000 GT which was travelling at more than 60mph at Pryors Bridge, Halton East, on June 6, 2023.

He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £51 statutory surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Moffatt, 32, of Stockwell Avenue, Knaresborough, was barred from harassing a named woman under a domestic-violence-protection order.

The 28-day order also prohibits him from contacting, intimidating and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering her home in the Harrogate area.

Gavin Westmorland, 37, of Daffodil Lane, Knaresborough, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence-protection order for the protection of a named woman.

The order prohibits him contacting, harassing, intimidating or threatening the woman with violence.