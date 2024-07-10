These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between July 3 and July 4

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court in Harrogate on July 3, 2024:

Jade Natalie Holmes, 30, of Springfield Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £484 and had six points added to her licence for driving without insurance, but there was no motoring ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances.

She was driving an Audi A1 on the A61 at Pannal when the offence was detected in September last year.

She was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a statutory surcharge of £194, but there was no motoring ban because Holmes needed her driving licence for her work as a retail development manager which involved driving nationwide.

The court also took into consideration her family commitments.

Dwain Layton, 33, of Spa Lane, Harrogate, effectively escaped punishment after twice stealing two bottles of vodka from a supermarket in Harrogate.

The thefts, at Asda on Bower Road, occurred within a day of each other in November last year.

On the first occasion, on November 22, Layton stole two bottles of vodka worth £32.

The following day, he stole two bottles of Smirnoff vodka of the same value and from the same store.

It was ordered that Layton be detained in custody until the day’s court sessions had ended.

He was then released due to the time he had already spent in custody.

There was no order for either costs or compensation to the store.

Natalie Ives, 32, of Dragon Avenue, Harrogate, received a 20-week prison sentence for a series of shop thefts across the town and breaching court orders.

Ives stole alcohol from the OneStop Shop on Knaresborough Road, various items from Asda on Bower Road, dental products from Boots the chemist in Cambridge Street and even stole from a hospice charity shop.

She also admitted breaching a community order and suspended prison sentence by missing a probation appointment and the commission of a new offence while subject to a court order. She also failed to surrender to the custody of Harrogate Magistrates’ Court in June.

The series of shoplifting incidents culminated in the theft of two bottles of wine from the Onestop Shop on May 12.

The breach of the community order occurred in April when Ives skipped a rehabilitation-activity appointment.

She was re-sentenced for the original offences which brought about the now-revoked community order which was imposed in January.

These included the theft of three Phillips Sonicare Diamond toothbrushes from Boots in December 2023, the theft of £294 of goods from Asda during a shoplifting spree between November 6 and 25 last year and stealing £30 of clothes from St Michael’s Hospice Charity Shop in Church Avenue in January 2020.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 4:

Wayne Ilsley, 36, of Sykes Grove, Harrogate, was fined £40 for being drunk and disorderly.

The offence occurred on Skipton Road, Harrogate, on June 14. Ilsley was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Lee Alderson, 33, from Scotton, was fined £40 for stealing a four-pack of beer from a supermarket in Harrogate.

He admitted the offence which occurred at the Co-op store on Otley Road on June 13. Alderson, of no fixed address, was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Gary Kidd, 31, of East Parade, Harrogate, was fined over £200 following a shoplifting spree at a town-centre supermarket.

He stole £254 of products from Asda on Bower Road on June 15, for which he was fined £207.

Four days earlier, he stole over £170 of goods from the same store. For that offence, he was ordered to pay the supermarket £177.14 compensation.

Philip Francis, 37, of Gascoigne Crescent, Harrogate, received a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving.

He was driving an Audi A3 which was stopped on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, on May 16.

A blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cocaine and its breakdown product Benzoylecgonine.