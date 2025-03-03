These are the dates of new roadworks at Harrogate's York Place set to disrupt traffic

In just a week’s time new roadworks are set to begin at a key Harrogate spot for traffic congestion.

After enduring lane closure and a temporary one-way system on York Place last month from January 26 to February 20 with lengthy tailbacks all the way to the Prince of Wales Roundabout, the prospect of more disruption in the same area is the last thing motorists want to hear.

This time around the cause is not essential utility work by Northern Power Grid (NPG) but a programme of resurfacing work on a road notorious for its holes and ruts.

The return of roadworks to York Place is to begin on Monday, March 10 and is scheduled to last for four weeks.

But there is some good news for Harrogate drivers already struggling to get around town because of the current closure of Ripon Road and Jennyfield Drive with a signed diversion in place until March 31 creating knock-on effects for Skipton Road, in particular.

North Yorkshire Council is advising that the resurfacing work at York Place will be carried out under a closure on nights, to ensure the impact is kept to a minimum.

In advance of the planned works, notification signage is being erected and those residents and businesses directly affected will be provided with letters detailing the works, with associated contact details.

To keep up with the latest news on roadworks, road closures and diversions in the Harrogate area and North Yorkshire, visit North Yorkshire Council’s interactive map: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and pavements/roadworks-road-closures-and-diversions