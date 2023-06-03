These are the 96 teams who are set to take to the streets of Knaresborough for the Bed Race next weekend

The historic Bed Race will return to the streets of Knaresborough on Saturday 10 June and has been held every year since 1966 apart from three years due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The popular event is a mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners, combined with a gruelling athletic contest around a course of 2.4 miles.

Organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.

There are 96 teams that are set to take to the streets of Knaresborough for the Bed Race next weekend

The race is set to reach a wider audience than just North Yorkshire as following on from coverage of the race being screened on Chinese national television in 2022, a French TV station TV3 are planning to send a crew to this year’s event.

The theme for this years event is ‘That’s Entertainment’ and Martin Brock, chairman of the Knaresborough Bed Race, is looking forward to seeing everyone get creative.

He said: “We want to give as wide a canvas as possible to encourage the inventiveness of Bed Race teams in the creation of their bed designs and fancy dress.

“For many, the parade of the decorated beds and the competition to win the Best Dressed Bed are the highlights of the event, but even the faster teams treat this part of the Bed Race contest as highly important.

“Each year, we see great ingenuity in the originality and creativity of the designs.

"It adds so much to the overall spectacle and makes the whole town a perfect stage for the Bed Race experience.

“Nowhere offers the wonderful combination of spectacular scenery, an extremely taxing course and the final act of swimming through the ever-icy waters of the river.“The event survived the pandemic and we feel that nothing can stop it, come hell or high water in the River Nidd.”

These are the 96 teams that will take part in this year's Knaresborough Bed Race...

GH Brooks Men

Ripon Runners Men

Knaresborough Striders Men

Nidd Valley Men

Flying Pullman

Welly Wheelers

Early Bird Run Crew Harrogate

The Half Moon

Nidd Valley Junior Runners

GH Brooks

Guardian Alarms

Knaresborough Rugby Club

The Forest School

Harrogate Harriers - Grumpy Old Folk

Riverside Runners

Brimhams Active

Welly Wheeners

Stockeld Stags

Park Runners

St John Fisher's Catholic High School

Consultio/Consultius

The Rocket Men

Run, Forrest, Run!

Ripon Runners Ladies

Scotton Scorchers

Blue Bullet Flyers

Piccadilly Players

Techbuyer

CEG

Nidd Valley Mixed Junior Runners

Nidd Valley Clownettes

Scared Sheetless

Schofield Fitness

Monkton Meanderers

Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation

DMfitness

Nidd Valley Show Girls

The Wanderers

HACS1

HACS2

Welley Wheelettes

Welly Warriors

Aspin Owls

Aspin Angels

Feather Smailes Scales

FOKSJ A Team

FOKSJ B Team

Pretty Gritty Women

Meadowside Malingers

Meadowside Maidens

Piccadilly Plodders

HGS Science

Knaresborough Silver Band

Aspin Avengers

Piston Broke

The Lightfoot Light Feet

Bedder Late Than Never

1st Knaresborough Scouts

HOPS

Raworth Solicitor

Live For Today

All Saints Primary School, Kirkby Overblow

Ain’t nothing but a work crew

King James's School (6th Form)

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra

Juggernauts

1st Scriven Scouts

Knaresborough Revolution

Knaresborough Striders Ladies

ilke Homes

Menwith Hill

Knaresborough Air Cadets

Scrambled Legs

Harrogate Roundtable

Turner's Tearaways

Armed Forces Fitness

Healthy Stuff Ltd

The Hookstone Chasers

KJS Year 10

Tewit Youth Band

Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rocks

Henchshaws

Northern Monk

Morrisons

Taylors

RHS Harlow Carr

What The Truck

MOGS

Knaresborough Striders Joggers

Switalskis

Saint Michael's Hospice

Make It Wild

North Yorkshire Horizons