These are the 96 teams who are set to take to the streets of Knaresborough for the Bed Race next weekend
The historic Bed Race will return to the streets of Knaresborough on Saturday 10 June and has been held every year since 1966 apart from three years due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The popular event is a mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners, combined with a gruelling athletic contest around a course of 2.4 miles.
Organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.
The race is set to reach a wider audience than just North Yorkshire as following on from coverage of the race being screened on Chinese national television in 2022, a French TV station TV3 are planning to send a crew to this year’s event.
The theme for this years event is ‘That’s Entertainment’ and Martin Brock, chairman of the Knaresborough Bed Race, is looking forward to seeing everyone get creative.
He said: “We want to give as wide a canvas as possible to encourage the inventiveness of Bed Race teams in the creation of their bed designs and fancy dress.
“For many, the parade of the decorated beds and the competition to win the Best Dressed Bed are the highlights of the event, but even the faster teams treat this part of the Bed Race contest as highly important.
“Each year, we see great ingenuity in the originality and creativity of the designs.
"It adds so much to the overall spectacle and makes the whole town a perfect stage for the Bed Race experience.
“Nowhere offers the wonderful combination of spectacular scenery, an extremely taxing course and the final act of swimming through the ever-icy waters of the river.“The event survived the pandemic and we feel that nothing can stop it, come hell or high water in the River Nidd.”
These are the 96 teams that will take part in this year's Knaresborough Bed Race...
GH Brooks Men
Ripon Runners Men
Knaresborough Striders Men
Nidd Valley Men
Flying Pullman
Welly Wheelers
Early Bird Run Crew Harrogate
The Half Moon
Nidd Valley Junior Runners
GH Brooks
Guardian Alarms
Knaresborough Rugby Club
The Forest School
Harrogate Harriers - Grumpy Old Folk
Riverside Runners
Brimhams Active
Welly Wheeners
Stockeld Stags
Park Runners
St John Fisher's Catholic High School
Consultio/Consultius
The Rocket Men
Run, Forrest, Run!
Ripon Runners Ladies
Scotton Scorchers
Blue Bullet Flyers
Piccadilly Players
Techbuyer
CEG
Nidd Valley Mixed Junior Runners
Nidd Valley Clownettes
Scared Sheetless
Schofield Fitness
Monkton Meanderers
Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation
DMfitness
Nidd Valley Show Girls
The Wanderers
HACS1
HACS2
Welley Wheelettes
Welly Warriors
Aspin Owls
Aspin Angels
Feather Smailes Scales
FOKSJ A Team
FOKSJ B Team
Pretty Gritty Women
Meadowside Malingers
Meadowside Maidens
Piccadilly Plodders
HGS Science
Knaresborough Silver Band
Aspin Avengers
Piston Broke
The Lightfoot Light Feet
Bedder Late Than Never
1st Knaresborough Scouts
HOPS
Raworth Solicitor
Live For Today
All Saints Primary School, Kirkby Overblow
Ain’t nothing but a work crew
King James's School (6th Form)
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra
Juggernauts
1st Scriven Scouts
Knaresborough Revolution
Knaresborough Striders Ladies
ilke Homes
Menwith Hill
Knaresborough Air Cadets
Scrambled Legs
Harrogate Roundtable
Turner's Tearaways
Armed Forces Fitness
Healthy Stuff Ltd
The Hookstone Chasers
KJS Year 10
Tewit Youth Band
Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rocks
Henchshaws
Northern Monk
Morrisons
Taylors
RHS Harlow Carr
What The Truck
MOGS
Knaresborough Striders Joggers
Switalskis
Saint Michael's Hospice
Make It Wild
North Yorkshire Horizons
For more information about the Knaresborough Bed Race, visit https://www.bedrace.co.uk/