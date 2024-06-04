These are the 90 teams who are set to take to the streets for The Great Knaresborough Bed Race this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ever-popular Knaresborough Bed Race will return to the town this weekend and we take a look at the teams that will be taking part.

This historic event will return to the streets of Knaresborough on Saturday, June 8 and has been held every year since 1966 apart from three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is a mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners, combined with a gruelling athletic contest around a course of 2.4 miles.

Organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.

There are 90 teams that are set to take to the streets for The Great Knaresborough Bed Race this weekend

The theme for this years event is ‘Great Inventions And Technology Through The Ages’.

These are the 90 teams that will be taking part in this year's The Great Knaresborough Bed Race…

G H Brooks Men

Nidd Valley Men's

Knaresborough Striders Men's

The Half Moon Pub

G H Brooks Mixed

Welly Wheelers

Riverside Runners

Harrogate Harriers Grumpy Old Folk

Harrogate Harriers Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k

Parkrunners

Wetherby Runners

Headingley Sports Club

Knaresborough RUFC

Guardian Alarms

Consultio/Consultius

Hymas Hobblers (Old Guys!)

Nidd Valley Junior Mixed

St John Fisher's Catholic High School

The Night Caps

Aurora's Army

Dazzling Bobbies

Raworths Solicitors

Scotton Scorchers

DOGS (Dads of Goldsborough School)

The Groaning Grimbald Gazelles

Henchshaws

Monkton Meanderers

Ripon Runners Ladies

Ripon Runners All Mixed Up

Envirovent

Welly Wheelies

Nidd Valley Mixed Number 2

Nidd Valley Ladies

Knaresborough Striders Ladies

1st Knaresborough Scouts

The Mount School

The Rocket Men

HACS 01

HACS 02

FBC Harrogate

Piccadilly Players

Knaresborough Revolution

Welly Wheelettes

Menwith Hill

EBRC Knaresborough

HG Consulting Engineers

DMfitness

Aspin Avengers

Piccadilly Plodders

1st Scriven Scout Group

Knaresborough St Johns Parents

Knaresborough St Johns Teachers

Aspin PTA (Parents)

Aspin PTA (Staff)

Knaresborough Silver Band

Saint Michael's Hospice

GT Flyers

Flaxby Flyers

Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rocks

Scrambled Legs

Tewit Youth Band

Welly Warriors

Harrogate Roundtable

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra

Midlife Crisis

Birstwith Bashers

Knaresborough Air Cadets

Meadowside Masters

Meadowside Mavericks

All Saints Church of England Primary School, Kirkby Overblow

The Knaresborough Inn

Taylors of Harrogate

Titanators (Titan Private Wealth Ltd)

North Yorkshire Horizons

Once more into the fray

Armed Forces Fitness

MOGS (Mums of Goldsborough School)

Switalskis Solicitors

HOPS

Stray Runners

The Hatchlings

Manor preschool

Fontus

Hard Caw Warriors #1

Innovate Fitness & Wellbeing

Horsforth St Margaret's Primary School

New Park Pacers

Twisted Blisters

Where there's a wheel there's a way

Evolve Psychology