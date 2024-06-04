These are the 90 teams who are set to take to the streets for The Great Knaresborough Bed Race this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
This historic event will return to the streets of Knaresborough on Saturday, June 8 and has been held every year since 1966 apart from three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is a mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners, combined with a gruelling athletic contest around a course of 2.4 miles.
Organised by volunteers from the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.
The theme for this years event is ‘Great Inventions And Technology Through The Ages’.
These are the 90 teams that will be taking part in this year's The Great Knaresborough Bed Race…
G H Brooks Men
Nidd Valley Men's
Knaresborough Striders Men's
The Half Moon Pub
G H Brooks Mixed
Welly Wheelers
Riverside Runners
Harrogate Harriers Grumpy Old Folk
Harrogate Harriers Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k
Parkrunners
Wetherby Runners
Headingley Sports Club
Knaresborough RUFC
Guardian Alarms
Consultio/Consultius
Hymas Hobblers (Old Guys!)
Nidd Valley Junior Mixed
St John Fisher's Catholic High School
The Night Caps
Aurora's Army
Dazzling Bobbies
Raworths Solicitors
Scotton Scorchers
DOGS (Dads of Goldsborough School)
The Groaning Grimbald Gazelles
Henchshaws
Monkton Meanderers
Ripon Runners Ladies
Ripon Runners All Mixed Up
Envirovent
Welly Wheelies
Nidd Valley Mixed Number 2
Nidd Valley Ladies
Knaresborough Striders Ladies
1st Knaresborough Scouts
The Mount School
The Rocket Men
HACS 01
HACS 02
FBC Harrogate
Piccadilly Players
Knaresborough Revolution
Welly Wheelettes
Menwith Hill
EBRC Knaresborough
HG Consulting Engineers
DMfitness
Aspin Avengers
Piccadilly Plodders
1st Scriven Scout Group
Knaresborough St Johns Parents
Knaresborough St Johns Teachers
Aspin PTA (Parents)
Aspin PTA (Staff)
Knaresborough Silver Band
Saint Michael's Hospice
GT Flyers
Flaxby Flyers
Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rocks
Scrambled Legs
Tewit Youth Band
Welly Warriors
Harrogate Roundtable
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra
Midlife Crisis
Birstwith Bashers
Knaresborough Air Cadets
Meadowside Masters
Meadowside Mavericks
All Saints Church of England Primary School, Kirkby Overblow
The Knaresborough Inn
Taylors of Harrogate
Titanators (Titan Private Wealth Ltd)
North Yorkshire Horizons
Once more into the fray
Armed Forces Fitness
MOGS (Mums of Goldsborough School)
Switalskis Solicitors
HOPS
Stray Runners
The Hatchlings
Manor preschool
Fontus
Hard Caw Warriors #1
Innovate Fitness & Wellbeing
Horsforth St Margaret's Primary School
New Park Pacers
Twisted Blisters
Where there's a wheel there's a way
Evolve Psychology
For more information about the Knaresborough Bed Race, visit https://www.bedrace.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.