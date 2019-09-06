These are 15 of the most bizarre celebrity sightings in the Harrogate district
Set in the middle of picturesque Yorkshire, the Harrogate district is no stranger to celebrity visits - it's a popular spot for filming.
But some sightings are stranger than others - take a look at 15 of the most bizarre celebrity sightings in the district. Who's your favourite?
1. Teri Hatcher
The Desperate Housewives star was spotted at Bengal Brasserie in Wetherby. We're sure this spiced up the local curry night...
2. Olly Murs
Pop sensation Olly Murs was spotted at Don't Tell the Duke bar and grill in Wetherby. It's not every day you bump into a superstar over Sunday lunch...
3. Hugh Grant
Yes this really did happen... He was spotted filming in Bilton for box-office smash Paddington 2.
4. Jim Broadbent
Another actor seen at Bilton Beck filming for Paddington...
