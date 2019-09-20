These are 10 of the most famous male cyclists coming to Harrogate for the UCI Road World Championships As the UCI gets into full swing this weekend, Harrogate is preparing for a week full of festivities. These are 10 of the most notable male cyclists taking part in the event. 1. Peter Sagan (Slovakia) Three-time world champion and arguably the biggest personality in the sport. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) 2018 Tour de France champion and British cycling legend. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Julian Alaphilippe (France) Wore the yellow jersey for 14 stages in the 2019 Tour de France and won two stages along the way. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Alejandro Valverde (Spain) Outgoing Mens Elite Road Race world champion who recently finished second at the Vuelta a Espana. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3