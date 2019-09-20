These are 10 of the most famous female cyclists coming to Harrogate for the UCI Road World Championships

These are 10 of the most notable female cyclists taking part in the event.

1. Lorena Wiebes (Holland) Current world number one and a stage winner at this years Asda Tour de Yorkshire Womens Race. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Annemiek van Vleuten (Holland) Winner of the last two Womens Elite Individual Time Trials at the UCI Road World Championships. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Marianne Vos (Holland) The most decorated female rider in the sport. A three-time world champion and reigning Asda Tour de Yorkshire Womens Race champion. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Anna van der Breggan (Holland) Reigning Women Elite Road Race champion who also finished second in the Womens Elite Individual Time Trial last year. Getty Buy a Photo

View more