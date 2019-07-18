The Week in the Life column with Keith Tordoff

Pateley Bridge has been receiving lots of coverage on the TV in the last week. A few months ago I was interviewed by a travel journalist who was doing a feature for the BBC website travel section.

He said at the time to me that when it went live to expect lots of enquiries. I didn’t think too much of it and forgot all about it until Kirsty Shepherd told me the feature had gone live on the BBC website this week.

Since it went live, I have been receiving emails and enquiries about Pateley Bridge from around the world including America, Canada, China, India and Dubai. A friend who is in Dubai sent me a message saying the BBC story about Pateley Bridge is the number one story out there and the editors ‘pick of the week’ – whatever that means!

On Sunday evening the Channel 5 TV programme ‘The Wonderful World of Chocolate’ is into its third week, and on this week’s episode it featured Tim Ledbetter from Sypeland Outdoor Shop, Lynne Gunby from Spar, Kirsty Shepherd, and my wife Gloria.

Talking of chocolate I was delighted that on Saturday on award-winning Pateley Bridge High Street a brand new business ‘Cocoa Joe’s’ opened. Joe Andrew and his family have relocated from London to Pateley Bridge with Joe selling the finest quality hot and iced chocolate drinks.

I can report the drinks are amazing.

Talking of fixing things, or to be more precise creating a beautiful piece of artwork, on Wednesday I went with Kirsty to Pateley Bridge Methodist Church where Patrice Lyth was showing a group of local ladies how to create a mosaic masterpiece.

I had a go at putting one piece of mosaic on the board and proudly standing back and looking at my handiwork realised I had not quite positioned it correctly – oops! Patrice and the ladies, as part of the Pateley Bridge in Bloom group, are making the large mosaic for the Britain in Bloom judging in August. The completed mosaic will be on display for all to see, helping guide people walking the Nidderdale Way, after the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) judges have visited Pateley Bridge.

Others helping to beautify Pateley Bridge for the Britain in Bloom judging are the Wednesday evening volunteers who continue to dead head plants, weed and keep areas clear of rubbish – which has been especially effective around the recycling bins.

On Wednesday evening at the Nidderdale High school after school gardening club Dr Matt Binding assisted by students (and a parent) was planting fruit trees in the school grounds which will be part of the Britain in Bloom judging route.

On Saturday morning, at the Catholic Church on Panorama Way, volunteers were out working on the grounds of the church to maintain the work carried out last year, ready to show the RHS judges this year.

Lots of projects, lots of fantastic local volunteers working together because they love where they live.

Someone who loved Nidderdale where she was born and spent all her life was Margaret Kendrew who sadly has passed away. Margaret was the face of Pateley Bridge Pharmacy where she worked for an incredible 55 years.

Margaret also volunteered as a helper for the senior citizens luncheon club for twenty years and was very much part of the Dacre Top United Reformed Church where she became a Church Elder. Margaret was a lovely lady and will be much missed I know, by her family and everyone who was privileged to have known her.