The Under the Hammer column with Morphets of Harrogate

You quickly learn when working as a fine art and antique valuer that ‘treasure’ comes in all shapes and sizes.

People treasure all manner of things and it’s not always the obvious diamonds and pearls.

An early ebony and ivory inlaid table cabinet.

The Morphets’ team is busy working on gradually clearing a house in Harrogate that is full of delightful items many of them packed away in cardboard boxes printed with long-forgotten produce and slogans from the post war era.

The newspaper wrapping revealing they were last handled in 1949 before being stored away in the attic and many cupboards when the family moved from a large estate in West Yorkshire to a more modest sized property in the town.

After unpacking and carefully sifting through household paraphernalia the house has given up its treasure, covered in nigh on 70 years’ worth of dust but in excellent condition.

A Lalique Ondines opalescent bowl and platter, illustrated here, came out of one box, and this early ebony and ivory inlaid table cabinet from another.

This platinum and amethyst cabochon set bracelet and matching ear-rings is just one of the many pieces found.

Each of the drawers fitted in the cabinet held late 19th and early 20th century jewellery ranging from precious stones and metals to fabulous costume jewellery.

The design could almost be modern but dates to the 1950s/60s.

Pairs of cufflinks, ear-rings and a brooch by Georg Jensen, the Danish designer, together with a large collection of charms in 9ct, 14ct and 18ct of exquisite design were squirrelled away in trinket boxes and little packages.

The house is filled with antique furniture, porcelain, works of art, jewellery and silver, textiles and handbags from the 1920s and 30s, collectors’ items including die cast and tin plate vehicles still in original boxes, champagne, 1930s scrap books from world tours following a society wedding and items purchased during the couples travels to far flung places including the Orient, the South Sea Islands, Americas and Australia.

