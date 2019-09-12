The Under the Hammer column with FSS Property

Two period cottages in the picture postcard village of Ripley, both with planning permission to extend, will go under the hammer at the Tuesday, October 1 auction by local property experts FSS.

The pretty Grade II listed estate houses sit on the Main Street in Ripley, a bustling village with its own local store, butchers, tea rooms, the popular Boar’s Head pub, a church, primary school, post office and the renowned Ripley Castle.

Snap up this attractive four bedroom double fronted stone country cottage at auction. Guide price �240,000.

Both one bedroom cottages will be auctioned by FSS on Tuesday, October 1 with a guide price of £175,000 each.

Over 55 Mews Home at Hollins Hall

The October auction will see another rare opportunity come to market in the form of a beautifully presented mews home which is part of the sought after Hollins Hall development for over 55s in Killinghall.

Benefitting from use of the communal bar, restaurant, gym, swimming pool and library in the main Georgian Manor House, this two bedroom property is ready to move into. Guide price £100,000.

A three bedroom semi in Harrogate is going under the hammer with a guide price of �220,000.

Four bedroom village home

For those looking for a larger property with lots of potential, a four bedroom double fronted detached home in the pretty village of Hambleton is likely to be of interest.

With a guide price of £240,000, this attractive and spacious stone-built house offers plenty of scope for modernisation and improvement.

Town centre living

If you prefer to be closer to town, the October auction includes properties with guide prices between £50,000 and £220,000 within walking distance of shops, restaurants and bars in Harrogate and Ripon.

A three bedroom semi on Harlow Avenue in Harrogate, with a garden and garage and close to the Valley Gardens and Pinewoods, is being offered with a guide price of £220,000.

In Ripon, a three bedroom bungalow on South Grange Road is being auctioned with a guide price of £160,000.

Right in the heart of Ripon, a two bedroom duplex apartment on North Street is being offered with a guide price of £50,000, making it an ideal purchase for a first time buyer or but to let landlord.

A little further afield, a three bedroom stone-built semi in the popular area of Eccleshill between Leeds and Bradford will be offered for sale at the October auction with a guide price of £110,000.

Commercial property for sale

The October auction will see a characterful stone-built former coach house in central Harrogate come onto the market.

Currently operating as a hair and beauty salon, the property on Haywra Street near Asda has contemporary décor and modern lighting and would make an ideal office or retail space.

The open plan ground floor extends to over 300 sq ft. Guide price £150,000.

Please note the auction will be held on a Tuesday (instead of the usual Thursday).

As always, anyone is welcome to attend. Please arrive in good time ready for the auction sale to begin at 3pm prompt.

The date for your diary is Tuesday, October 1 at 3pm at Pavilions of Harrogate.