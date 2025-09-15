The tiny Harrogate record label that's beating David Bowie and Chappell Roan in the charts

A Harrogate man’s new rock song is at number two in the official UK physical singles chart outselling the likes of David Bowie, Gorillaz and Chappell Roan and, incredibly, it’s less than a minute long.

A collaboration with CJ Wildheart of legendary British rock band The Wi ldhearts, in just 32 seconds the song by Jason Hodgson tells the story of Barrel And Squidger Records, the tiny independent record label he launched in Harrogate in 2017 based on a deep passion and knowledge of rock mussic.

Bolstered by the instrumental skills of drummer Jason Bowld (Bullet For My Valentine, Pop Will Eat Itself, Killing Joke), Jason’s speedpunk ’n’ roll blast, with an accompanying video, has shaken up the big names of the British music charts.

Jason Hodgson explained the reasons behind the release of the limited edition, 7” single called Theme Tune From Barrel And Squidger Records.

Jason Hodgson, the owner of Harrogate record label Barrel And Squidger Records, right, with CJ Wildheart of legendary British rock band The Wildhearts. (Picture contributed

“Since I set up Barrel And Squidger Records, I've been repeatedly asked the meaning of the label’s name,” he said.

"It’s a tale that needed telling, so I thought it was finally time to do it.

"I can't compete with the major labels and their countless millions of streams every day.

"But I can compete in the Official UK Physical Singles chart, which only measures actual sales for money of real tangible vinyl records, CDs and cassettes.”

Currently, Jason’s song is five places above David Bowie and Mick Jagger’s Dancing in the Street at number seven and seven places higher than Chappell Roan’s The Giver at number nine.

Theme Tune From Barrel And Squidger Records is the fourth single the label has released and the fourth consecutive Top 10 hit the Harrogate label has notched up.

Previous successes include a Rick Parfitt charity tribute EP, featuring original Status Quo drummer John Coghlan, and The Tallywags' Charge Of The Light Brigade, featuring Danny Wildheart, Paul Cook (Sex Pistols), Tom Spencer (Professionals), Olga (Toy Dolls) and Chris McCormack (3 Colours Red).

Theme Tune From Barrel And Squidger Records is a double A-side 7” pressed on Splattered Squidger vinyl.

The song is coupled with The Baddest Girl In The World, the lead track from CJ’s current, critically-acclaimed solo album Slots.

The vinyl single catalogued Barrel And Squidger Records LAB LEAK! CALL 999 is available now from: https://www.musicglue.com/squidger