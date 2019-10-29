The Stray has been handed back to Harrogate council from Yorkshire 2019

The Stray has now been handed back to Harrogate by the organisers of the controversial UCI cycling championships.

And the date for opening the main West Park footpath has also been revealed.

Four weeks after the international sporting event ended which has been followed by growing complaints by Harrogate residents over the muddy, rutted, water-logged mess left behind by the Fan Zone, Yorkshire 2019 has officially vacated the site.

The move now means that Harrogate Borough Council can now start serious work on repairing the damage to the Stray on West Park.



It will bring the day nearer that fences will be taken down round that section of parkland - to the relief of residents living near by who are barred from the footpaths and forced to navigate tricky road crossings.



A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said its parks department were already hard at work on the site.



The council spokesperson said: "The real work has started. Work on restoring the verges on West Park began almost straight away following the event, and the grass and flowers are now growing well.



"The West Park footpath is currently being restored. This work needed to wait until the water had subsided and we anticipate it to take two to three weeks.

"Areas of grass on the West Park section of the Stray have been flattened where possible and we are waiting for the remaining water to disperse before further work can start."

