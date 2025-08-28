The spectacular Yorkshire scarecrow festival that brings a Harrogate village together

Residents in a Harrogate village credited with having the best scarecrow festival in the district is gearing up for this weekend's feast of inventiveness.

The village of Minskip, located just nine miles from Harrogate, has seen the size and popularity if its annual Scarecrow Competition mushroom in recent years.

To be held in the village on the way from Knaresborough to the A1 near Boroughbridge, this weekend’s event on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31 will see the entire village making scarecrows that line the main street in a blaze of colour.

This year’s theme is Pop Stars and the competition will be judged, like last year, by Radio York’s Elly Fiorentini.

Flashback to a previous year's Scarecrow Competition at Minskip near Harrogate and Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

Debbie Hargreaves, one of the festival’s main organisers, said: “As the main fundraiser for St John’s Church, the event has grown hugely since its inception five years ago.

"Winners will be announced in the church garden on the Sunday afternoon.

"We are so grateful to Elly and Radio York for their fantastic support and help in publicising the event.”

The spectacular event is in aid of the village church and is expected to attract many visitors.

Organisers believe the Scarecrow Competition also creates community spirit and brings the village together.

“It’s absolutely wonderful how so many villagers have made scarecrows in the past and I expect the same this year.

"The competition has really caught the imagination in recent years of the village and the standard is incredibly high

"It’s great fun and all proceeds from the competition go towards our little church, which, like so many rural churches, is desperately in need of money.”

As well as the scarecrows, there will be food and refreshments with delicious home-baked cakes and tea/coffee on offer on both days of the weekend (noon-4pm) in the church garden, along with ice creams and hot dogs on Saturday.

There will also be Pimms and a barbecue on Sunday (noon-4pm).

Other stalls on Sunday will include a tombola and a pre-loved stall.”

The suggested entry fee is £10 and prizes and donations have been gifted by a number of Minskip businesses including The Wild Swan Inn, Peacock Brothers Haulage, Johnsons Plumbing, Minskip Farm Shop and Minskip Garage, together with Morrisons and Urban Hair (Boroughbridge)

Robert Beaumont, a member of Minskip Church Council, added: “I’d like to thank Debbie and her team for all their hard work, enthusiasm and imagination in creating this fantastic weekend.

"It will raise much-needed money for our lovely little church and help to keep it as a vibrant part of our village community.”