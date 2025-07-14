The Salvation Army in Wetherby celebrates 160th anniversary with new community hub bringing people together

The Salvation Army in Wetherby is celebrating the 160th anniversary of the church and charity in its new home on the High Street.

Wetherby Salvation Army opened its new Community Hub to the public in November, which offers coffee and conversation, a chat and craft group, a men’s monthly meet up, a Christian resources lending library, as well as practical and spiritual support.

To celebrate The Salvation Army’s 160th birthday, Wetherby Salvation Army created a window display to tell the story of The Salvation Army’s mission and ministry from its beginnings in 1865 to the current day.

Captain Yvonne West, who leads Wetherby Salvation Army, said: “Our aim was to invite people to learn more about The Salvation Army through the window display which has then prompted fruitful discussions about what we do and who we are as a church and a charity.”

Previously Wetherby Salvation Army had been based at a high school, then working directly in the community, so this is the first time they have had a dedicated community space.

It is open as a drop-in on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Yvonne added: “We’ve been in Wetherby since 1993, but have been nomadic as a worshipping community so have not had that feeling of stability.

"When I open the doors to the Hub in the morning, there’s a sense of security knowing where we’re going to be for the foreseeable future and that people in the community have a place to come.

“What we really noticed coming out of the Covid lockdown was how isolated people felt.

"Loneliness and isolation continues to be a big issue, so our focus is getting people together, having conversations and building relationships.

“My vision is to be available for that one person that comes through the door and needs our attention.

"We have found God continues to send us the one person and, through those encounters, we are building community.”

One thing that has proven popular is the Monthly Men’s Meet and Eat held on the last Tuesday of the month which is led by Dave and Paul.

Yvonne said: “We’ve got a group of about six or seven now who meet up at the Hub to enjoy conversation and a takeaway.

"There’s no cost to them, it’s about coming together, sitting and talking about whatever issues are on their minds.”

The Chat and Craft group is held on the second Friday of each month led by Sue, who is part of the pastoral team.

They have so far tried their hand at basket weaving, knitting, making coasters and pom pom sheep.

Sue said: “We do simple crafts so that people can try things they might not have done before or haven’t done since school, but because we’re not particularly crafty we have such a laugh doing it.

"It’s a chance to get to know people, rather than teaching them a particular skill.

“It’s been so much fun to hear the group talking and laughing together.

"It’s surprising what people have in common when they open up.

"We’re very blessed, it’s really a ‘hands on in the community’ church we have here.”

Wetherby Salvation Army also provides practical assistance supporting families with school uniforms, white goods and furniture, and will be providing toys and food as part of The Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal.

For more information about The Salvation Army in Wetherby, visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/wetherby