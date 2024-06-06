The quirky Dales bookshop near Harrogate which is taking the limelight in Independent Bookshop Week
Launched in March in Pateley Bridge by owner Kerry Thorpe, Paper People Books has made a quick impression on book lovers across the Dale.
Not only has it combined a great selection of books with activities tailored to children, it’s also hosted a series of special events with renowned writers arriving in person on the High Street of this lovely market town, including former Leeds United physio Alan Sutton and the Harrogate Crime Series author Malcolm Hollingdarke.
Now comes an accolade from Independent Bookshop Week, which which runs from June 15-22 and is sponsored by Hachette UK .
Among the big name authors and fantastic events being publicised by this annual celebration of independent bookshops across the UK and Ireland, Pateley’ Bridge’s family-owned independent bookshop gets pride of place.
The programme is highlighting Paper People Books, which is marking the occasion with a series of events, including:
Sunday, June 16, 10am: Hosting a book signing session with Yorkshire vet Julian Norton.
Thursday, June 20, 7pm: Paul C Dunn will give a photography talk about his work for National Trust and Nostell Priory Yorkshire, and how this has helped his mental health.
Saturday, June 22, noon: Children's author and illustrator Sally Agar will be running a talk and workshop/book signing about her children's books The Queen Next Door and Little People Big Dreams – Alexander Von Humboldt.
Saturday, June 22, 10am and 2pm: Marie-Louise Gregory, author of children's series Sophia Slewfoot Solves, will be running two workshops and book signings.
Paper People Books owner Kerry Thorpe said: "We are proud to offer a unique shopping experience that not only includes browsing our vast collection of books but also our selection of games, gifts, and quirky goodies.
"We believe that reading is a lifestyle and we are here to help you find your next great read while providing a fun and welcoming atmosphere for the whole family."