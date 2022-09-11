In a historic ceremony played out under the cenotaph and in front of over 100 residents, the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Victoria Oldham heralded the reign of King Charles III.

Local proclamations are a historic tradition informing residents of a new monarch and date back to before the age of mass media.

Charles was officially proclaimed King on Saturday at St James's Palace in London. After which, the historic occasion was due to be marked up and down the country at smaller ceremonies.

The Harrogate announcement was made at 4pm on Sunday, September 11 as members of the public joined civic and faith leaders, MPs and senior officers from the emergency services.

Ahead of the ceremony, paying tribute to the Queen's "constant source of courage and inspiration", coun Oldham said: "Throughout her 70-year reign, she has touched so many of our lives and led us through many dark but also many positive times.

"On behalf of everyone across the Harrogate district, I would like to offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Royal Family during this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

A book of condolence is available in the reception of Harrogate's civic centre for people to pay their respects to the Queen.

This will be available between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Thursday, and 8.30am and 4.30pm on Fridays.

An online book of condolence is also available on Buckingham Palace's website.

Harrogate Borough Council has asked that any floral tributes for the Queen are left on the grassed area in front of the Cenotaph.

The authority - along with North Yorkshire County Council - has also cancelled all of next week's public meetings as a mark of respect.

