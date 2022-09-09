The Queen: Churches across Harrogate district invite residents to pay tribute to Her Majesty

Churches across the Harrogate district are inviting residents to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen who has sadly passed away yesterday (September 8).

Harrogate

St Peter's Church on Cambridge Road in Harrogate will be open for quiet prayer, reflection and a book of condolence from 9.30am till 6.30pm during the period of mourning.

Her Majesty the Queen – our nation’s sovereign for more than 70 years – died peacefully on Thursday, September 8

Residents are also welcome to lay flowers in the St Peter’s Garden of Remembrance.

St John’s Church on Bilton Lane is open until 5pm for people to pray and give thanks.

There will also be candles to light and a book of condolence to sign.

Ripon

A book of condolence has been opened at Ripon Cathedral for residents to contribute to.

There will be a Evensong service at 5.30pm, followed by a vigil service at 8.30pm.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Revd John Dobson DL, said on the cathedral’s website: “We are very sorry to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.

"She was one of the world’s greatest figures of our time, one who dedicated her life as monarch to the wellbeing of the people of this nation, the commonwealth and the wider world.

“We commend her soul to God’s sure keeping and pray for comfort and grace for His Majesty the King and the Royal Family.”

Knaresborough

St John’s Church will be open every day a book of condolences will be available for residents to contribute to.

There will be a reflective service of prayer on Saturday at St John’s Church at 4:30 pm and regular Sunday service will incorporate special prayers and liturgies to reflect her life and prayers for her family.

St Mary’s Church in Goldsborough will be open every day a book of condolences will be available for residents to contribute to.

It will also be open from 2.30pm till 4pm today (September 9) for coffee, cake and friendship.

Wetherby

St James’ Church will be open from 8.00am till 8.00pm each day where there will be a memorial book, candles to light and a chance for residents to say their prayers.

Pateley Bridge