Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle where crowds gathered and tributes left to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle last Thursday. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen: 16 pictures showing how the Royals including William, Kate, Harry and Meghan greeted the crowds this weekend

Members of the Royal Family have been out greeting the crowds of well-wishers at Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle this weekend.

By Matt Reeder
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 2:45 pm

While King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camila spoke to those gathering at the Palace in London, his brothers Andrew and Edward and sister Anne were seen chatting to those who had turned out to pay their respects in Scotland.

At Windsor Castle, the new Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales joined with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to view the vast array of flowers and tributes left by the public.

1. Royal Family greet the crowds

King Charles III meets well-wishers as he returns to Clarence House from Buckingham Palace along the Mall during a impromptu walkabout following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photo: WPA Pool

2. Royal Family greet the crowds

People pay their respect by placing flowers into the ironwork of a gate outside of Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Photo: Chip Somodevilla

3. Royal Family greet the crowds

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photo: WPA Pool

4. Royal Family greet the crowds

Lady Louise Windsor, the Countess of Wessex, Peter Phillips, the Duke of York, Zara Tindall and the Earl of Wessex gesture to well-wishers outside Balmoral. (Photo by Owen Humphreys - Pool / Getty Images)

Photo: Pool

