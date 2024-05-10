The prefect nightmare is back as Knaresborough Ghost Walks get ready to launch for summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For anyone in the Harrogate district who enjoys a good scare and a bit of history, the forthcoming launch of Knaresborough Ghost Walks is a big moment.

Tickets are now on sale for the memorably spooky tours organised by Knaresborough Mummers in aid of local charities.

Last year’s popular tours around the town raised more than £1,000 for Saint Michael’s Hospice and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knaresborough may not be the biggest town in England but it has a wealth of history and folklore, with tales of ghosts, witches and murderers.

Great event for local charities - The idea for Knaresborough Ghost Walks was first launched in 2021. (Picture contributed)

The idea for Knaresborough Ghost Walks was first launched in 2021, following the lockdowns in which much indoor entertainment was unavailable.

Fresh air and hot air combined well, as members of the Knaresborough Mummers organised some popular ghost walks around the town.

In previous years, local characters like Mother Shipton have been known to make personal appearances from beyond the grave, though, it has to be admitted, but availability is hard to predict!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four walks are given each year, with private bookings available for groups like the Guides and Scouts, some of whom can prove to be scarier than the town's ghosts or, at least, that’s the joke by organisers.

Ticket prices have remained the same, at £5 for adults and £2.50 for under-16s.

Knaresborough Ghost Walks take place on June 19, August 14, October 30 and December 18.

The opening walk will be specially extended with a longer tour for the longest day.