The prefect nightmare is back as Knaresborough Ghost Walks get ready to launch for summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tickets are now on sale for the memorably spooky tours organised by Knaresborough Mummers in aid of local charities.
Last year’s popular tours around the town raised more than £1,000 for Saint Michael’s Hospice and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Knaresborough may not be the biggest town in England but it has a wealth of history and folklore, with tales of ghosts, witches and murderers.
The idea for Knaresborough Ghost Walks was first launched in 2021, following the lockdowns in which much indoor entertainment was unavailable.
Fresh air and hot air combined well, as members of the Knaresborough Mummers organised some popular ghost walks around the town.
In previous years, local characters like Mother Shipton have been known to make personal appearances from beyond the grave, though, it has to be admitted, but availability is hard to predict!
Four walks are given each year, with private bookings available for groups like the Guides and Scouts, some of whom can prove to be scarier than the town's ghosts or, at least, that’s the joke by organisers.
Ticket prices have remained the same, at £5 for adults and £2.50 for under-16s.
Knaresborough Ghost Walks take place on June 19, August 14, October 30 and December 18.
The opening walk will be specially extended with a longer tour for the longest day.
To book tickets, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/knaresborough-knightmares