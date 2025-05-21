Obituary: Eileen Burgess, August 13, 1929 - May 9, 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A founder member of Nidderdale Museum in the 1970s and former head of Glasshouses School, has died aged 95.

Eileen Burgess was well known as a local historian and for her contributions to Pateley Playhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eileen and her two younger sisters, Audrey and Maureen, were born in Otley to Lizzie and Fred Rhodes with a large extended family in the area.

The late Eileen Burgess was well known as a local historian and for her contributions to Pateley Playhouse. (Picture contributed)

Fred left school at 14, but was determined that his daughters should be educated to give them independence.

After a local primary school Eileen gained a scholarship to Prince Henry’s Grammar School in Otley.

Otley became a garrison town in the Second World War and girls in particular were heavily protected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a bus mechanic Fred wasn’t required to re-enlist, although many of the male cousins fought in various parts of the world, several dying in service.

Eileen Burgess, founder member of Nidderdale Museum and former head of Glasshouses School, has died aged aged 95. (Picture contributed)

At 18 Eileen went to do a two-year teacher training course at Bingley, where she met several girls who became life-long friends.

Her first teaching position was at Harrogate’s Grove Road Primary School, where she met Jack Burgess from Summerbridge.

Jack had left school at 13 to look after the family farm so was largely self-educated, teaching himself German and Italian which were immensely useful in his WW2 role as a medical orderly, serving in North Africa, Italy and Austria.

After being demobilised he trained as a teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They married in August 1953 and moved to Pateley Bridge in 1957.

They had two children, Catherine and Mark, both now retired.

After several years of local short-term supply-teaching she took a full-time post at Pateley Infants School and then transferred to the Junior school in Bridgehousegate.

She took a part-time education degree with the Open University in education and in 1979 became Head of Glasshouses primary school until retiring in 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eileen joined a new WEA local history group under the tutelage of Bernard Jennings from Harrogate, their research being finally published in 1967 as A History of Nidderdale.

This was a ground-breaking publication as reportedly the first local history book written by local people.

The extent of local reaction eventually resulted in the opening of Nidderdale Museum in 1975 as a repository for local artefacts that might otherwise be lost.

Eileen and Jack were founder members and over the years put in many hours of work to develop the museum as the award-winning attraction it is today, also gaining a master’s degree in museum studies to help with this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued her local history work, developing a museum archive of local family records used by both local people and visitors researching their family histories.

She was invited to give talks to many local organisations on a range of different local topics, supported by various exhibits from the museum.

She also led walks around the area to explain local historical features, such as the lead mines and reservoirs, and developed short written guides for others to enjoy.

At the same time Jack was heavily involved in local drama, and, with others, opened the Pateley Playhouse in 1968.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack produced plays and pantomimes and Eileen acted as wardrobe mistress for many years, both being a mainstay of the committee.

Eileen and Jack were great travellers. Jack had continued to correspond with Austrian war-time friends and finally in summer 1964 he drove the family across Europe in their Morris Minor 1000 Traveller, loaded with tent, sleeping bags, cooking equipment and so on.

Over the subsequent years the family also explored other countries including several still under Communist rule.

They continued travelling once Catherine and then Mark had gone off to college, including India, Iceland, Norway, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Turkey and the USA (where Mum had a wartime penfriend).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Jack got too old to travel Eileen went on holiday with her friends, including a trip to China.

They loved being grandparents to Catherine and Allen’s 3 children, spending several Christmases with them in the Cotswolds.

Mark and Rachel lived near Skipton so saw them more frequently.

Jack died in 2013 aged 100, a few months after their Diamond Wedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eileen continued with her research into local and family history, still responding to queries from visitors.

The Covid pandemic meant she was only allowed to walk to the end of the drive and she never really regained her full strength, although mentally she was still very sharp.

However, she suffered a stroke and then had to move to Hampden House care home, where she later died.

There will be a private family funeral.

A memorial event will be held in due course.