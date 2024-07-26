The Olympics is already inspiring a new ‘Bike Revival’ in Harrogate says local cycling leader

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A true champion of cycling says the Olympics is already inspiring a new ‘Bike Revival’ in Harrogate.

As thousands of athletes gather in Paris for 16 days of sporting competition running to August 11, the inspirational founder of The Personal Cyclist in Harrogate is launching free courses to get more people on cycling with confidence.

Successful writer, former BBC Radio One staff member and occasional triathlete Kate Auld only learned to ride a bike properly in her late 30s but hasn’t stood still since.After winning the accolade of appearing in Cycling UK's 100 Women in Cycling list which celebrates women who are encouraging others to experience the joy of cycling, she has been leading a personal mission to spread the joy of cycling.

The new free five-week block of “Mindful Cycling” will be launched in September, as part of Cycling UK’s Big Bike Revival, to help wannabe riders become more bike-confident.

Cycling need not be competitive or stressful - The new free five-week block of “Mindful Cycling” will be launched in Harrogate in September.(Picture contributed)

With the support of Christine Bell of Harrogate Mindfulness, the programme will offer a mix of indoor and outdoor sessions, with techniques to calm busy minds, gentle guided bike rides for all abilities to enjoy the local area and mindfulness to boost self-confidence.

Kate said: "People’s perception that riding a bike has to be serious/competitive/dangerous need changing.

"We’re here for anyone wanting to feel more bike-positive or who hasn’t done as much - or any cycling and to boost their confidence in a social, friendly setting.

"Christine has a wealth of experience and together we’ll be teaching skills, tips and tricks to improve mindsets on and off the bike."

A recent poll showed that, nationally, almost a quarter of people haven't mastered the skill of cycling – an increase from one in eight five years ago.

Inspired by the success of local cycling legends such as Lizzie Deignan, Tom Pidcock and the Brownlee brothers, Kate Auld is determined to help change that.

Places on the free courses are limited and bikes can be borrowed on a first come first served basis.

The programme starts on Sunday, September 15 at 9.30am for five weeks.