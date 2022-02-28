The Old Deanery in Ripon holds first event after renovation

The Old Deanery is set to become a sought-after location for weddings, birthday parties and celebrations after undergoing extensive renovations when it was bought by Rebecca Hill and Chris Layton.

The first event hosted was for a 50th birthday party, which featured a home-made Yorkshire feast by Steph Moon, the consultant chef of Galtres Lodge’s Forest restaurant in York - which is also owned by Rebecca and Chris.

The menu included a posh prawn and crayfish cocktail with celeriac remoulade and a parmesan crisp, a traditional roast sirloin of local beef, and a trio of “back-to-school” style taster puddings. Guests then danced the night away with DJ Mark Green.

Located opposite the beautiful Ripon cathedral, the Jacobean era mansion now boasts 10 individually-styled bedrooms complete with stunning grounds and gardens. In addition to the main function room, the building boasts a grand reception area, complete with a red-carpet entrance.

Rebecca said: “We were over the moon to host our first large event following an extensive renovation and couldn’t have asked for better guests to celebrate this milestone with.

“With The Old Deanery having opened its doors to guests at the start of 2022, we’re off to an amazing start - this is the first event in a run of many upcoming special weddings and celebrations that will take place over the next few weeks. We’ve been overwhelmed with enquiries and bookings, but as we took on an empty diary, we still have great availability for special occasions such as birthdays, christenings and weddings.”