The Nidderdale Voices column with Joe Andrew, owner of Cocoa Joe’s

After weeks of viewing misery every time we turn on the News, it is good to take time off to wallow in just a little bit of sheer indulgence, forget the calories and enjoy a time with Joe Andrew who is the newest member of the Pateley Bridge High Street family. Yes, he is the proud owner of Cocoa Joe’s and very pleased to join us in the Dale and tempt us with his wares.

Coming to Pateley has been a complete culture change for Joe as he was born and brought up in South London.

His mother gave him the connection with Yorkshire and although she had strayed away to live “down south” it had always been her ambition to return to the county of her roots.

The opportunity came with retirement and whilst house hunting she discovered that there was just one small shop empty on the High Street, and she knew immediately that she had to show it to her son.

Joe had also been developing a link with Yorkshire by reading a combined degree of Politics, Philosophy and Economics at York University and it was while living in York that he found his passion for chocolate.

He was fascinated and decided that he had to look to cocoa for a career.

So, taking his ideas back to his home in London he developed his recipes and started with a stall on one of the markets.

To develop the business he needed premises. He needed a shop.

Pateley Bridge was ideal. Family would be around to help. There was a programme of events that drew people to visit the area.

All it needed was a chocolate shop.

Pateley was ready for “Cocoa Joe’s”.

Describe a typical day

Everything is so much easier now that all my equipment is in one place. During summer I have only produced drinks TO GO. We are not a cafe, but with the onset of winter we hope to make room for people to drink in the shop.

As well as chocolate we do of course sell coffee and milk shakes. All the hot chocolate is made from various types of block chocolate and chocolate buttons.

High pressure steam from the coffee machine is pushed through the milk and the chocolate. This melts the chocolate and produces a frothy topping.

Eventually, I hope to sell the buttons so that people can purchase them to make their own drinks at home.

I am hoping that my family will run the business in December while I take advantage of the Christmas markets both in the district and in London.

What would be your perfect day out?

Not much time for this as I am open seven days a week. I do, however, enjoy freshwater fishing.

What is your favourite Nidderdale business?

We never had pork pies in London like those produced by Kendall’s butchers.

What is the biggest change you have seen in your life?

There was always noise in London. It has taken me a while to become used to the complete silence here at night.

What makes Nidderdale special?

I lived for over 20 years in the same street in London and I did not know my neighbours. Everyone stops and talks to me here.

If there is one thing that you could change what would it be?

I could do with losing a few pounds but selling chocolate, a sweetshop next door and delicious pork pies across the street I don’t really stand a chance.