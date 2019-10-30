The Nidderdale Plus column with Helen Flynn

The highlight of this past month was the Nidderdale Health and Wellbeing Fair, held on 12 October, which attracted 32 exhibitors and a steady stream of local residents throughout the morning.

It was a great occasion for charities and groups to network and find out what others are doing across a whole range of services, and for residents to find out what services and groups there are in our area to support people with health and wellbeing needs.

Helen Flynn, 'Executive Co Chair at Nidderdale Plus.

A highlight of the morning was when Dancing for Wellbeing held a taster session in the meeting room of the Memorial Hall, Pateley.

At the event, Jackie (the organiser) was able to arrange another taster event for the Wilsill Lunch Club, and has other prospects to follow up on.

Jackie would like to set up a group in Pateley Bridge, so do get in touch with her if you live close to Pateley and would like to take part – or if your village hall, wherever you live in the dale, would be interested in holding sessions.

Her email address is: jackieterrys@gmail.com.

That is the power of events like these, to bring people together so that we can get more partnerships and services to support people in our area.

We’re hiring!

We are currently in the process of hiring a Hub Manager at Nidderdale Plus to work 20 hours per week.

There has been a lot of change at Nidd Plus in the last 12 months as we have worked to put in new systems and digitise many of our office functions, so we are looking for someone who is IT-literate, and enjoys working with volunteers and local residents.

This is an ideal job for someone who wants to work part time and has strong organisational skills and enjoys working in the community. We hope to hire someone local, as there are not many jobs of this type in Nidderdale.

So please have a look at the news section of our website where you can find all the relevant recruitment documents and an application form.

Go to www.nidderdaleplus.org.uk.

The closing date is 4 November.

Fundraising

As we are a local charity, fundraising is unsurprisingly dear to our hearts.

We are about to adopt a new fundraising strategy, and indeed one of the jobs for the new Hub Manager will be to put in action our fundraising strategy.

One of the ways we raise much needed cash is through the sale of gift items through our Tourist Information Point, so do drop by if you are in need of inspiration for Christmas gifts with a local flavour!

Donations are an increasingly important way for us to get the income we need to ensure that all our services can run for the benefit of Nidderdale residents. We are always keen to hear from anyone who has a good ideas about:

Running an event

Taking part in a sponsored event with Nidderdale Plus as the nominated charity

Suitable sponsors to approach

Please get in touch with me at helen@nidderdaleplus.org.uk if you have any ideas. Thank you.