The Nidderdale Plus column with Helen Flynn

What with the Nidderdale Show, preparations for the forthcoming first ever Nidderdale Health and Wellbeing Fair, UCI road closures (!), and our continuing busy life at our community hub, there is lots of news to report.

Nidderdale Health & Wellbeing Fair

Plans are well underway for our hosting and organising this inaugural fair for local people which takes place this Saturday (October 12) between 10am and noon at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall.

It is a chance for you to find out the health and wellbeing services, groups and facilities that exist for local people living in the dale and beyond.

You can find out the full list of organisations and groups that will be attending by visiting our website and going to the news section: www.nidderdaleplus.org.uk.

We are particularly pleased that the Nidderdale Group Practice will be having a stall there.

It is an opportunity for them to let us know more about their reorganisation plans, as well as describing more about the facilities and services they offer.

There will be a team from Harrogate Hospital there who will be carrying out pulse and blood pressure checks for those who want them on the day.

There is also a whole host of health and wellbeing charities there including: Prostate Cancer UK, Dementia Forward, Action on Hearing Loss, Carers’ Resource, MIND and the Samaritans.

We have around 30 sign-ups so far, so please do not miss out on this opportunity to spend time learning more about our local health and wellbeing services in the dale.

Entrance is free and refreshments will be available to purchase on the day.

Rebrand – Our full range of services

The above photograph shows the suite of leaflets that we have just launched to better describe our full range of services for local people, local businesses and visitors.

Many thanks to Two Ridings Community Foundation for providing grant funding to enable us the produce these.

Since we became a charity in 2015, we have been developing our role as a community hub, sitting at the heart of our communities, so these new leaflets help describe more accurately what we now offer.

You may be surprised to learn about the full range of services that we offer, so please do pop by to pick up a leaflet or two.

We are also very keen to hear from anyone who would be interested in volunteering, either as a driver, a library volunteer or helping out on the front desk and dealing with tourist enquiries, etc.

Remembering Mike Perry

It was with great sadness that we heard the news that Mike Perry had passed away at the end of August.

He was a trustee, and vice-chair, at Nidd Plus for a number of years. We have very fond memories of Mike, who made a significant contribution to his local community and the establishment and success of the community hub.

His efforts were very much appreciated and will continue to be so. Our sincere condolences go to his wife and family.