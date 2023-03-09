The most successful Harrogate film ever sells out again in new Odeon screenings
A film of archive footage of Harrogate from the last century has become one of the most successful local films ever shown in the town’s biggest cinema.
Presented by Yorkshire Film Archive, Harrogate Civic Society and Harrogate Film Society, Harrogate on Film offers a treasure seen of rarely-seen film footage over the last 75 years of life in Harrogate and Knaresborough.
Having first being shown twice in the biggest screen at Harrogate Odeon last September, phenomenal demand for tickets for Harrogate on Film meant it is being brought back for two extra screenings this month.
Now both of these new screenings on Monday, March 27 at the Odeon are also completely sold out.
That means 1,000 people in total will have seen this nostalgic documentary.
Now in its 67th season, Harrogate Film Society is run by a group of film enthusiasts in an informal, welcoming atmosphere.
More information at: www.harrogatefilmsociety.org