The most successful Harrogate film ever sells out again in new Odeon screenings

Presented by Yorkshire Film Archive, Harrogate Civic Society and Harrogate Film Society, Harrogate on Film offers a treasure seen of rarely-seen film footage over the last 75 years of life in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Having first being shown twice in the biggest screen at Harrogate Odeon last September, phenomenal demand for tickets for Harrogate on Film meant it is being brought back for two extra screenings this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now both of these new screenings on Monday, March 27 at the Odeon are also completely sold out.

A historic moment at The Royal Baths is part of Harrogate on Film which offers a treasure seen of rarely-seen film footage over the last 75 years of life in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

That means 1,000 people in total will have seen this nostalgic documentary.

Now in its 67th season, Harrogate Film Society is run by a group of film enthusiasts in an informal, welcoming atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad