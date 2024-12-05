The longest-established theatre choir in the UK to launch its programme of Christmas concerts in Harrogate

Harrogate Theatre Choir will be participating in three captivating performances in the run-up to Christmas – starting tonight Thursday.

Renowned for their harmonious arrangements, the choir is issuing a musical invitation to ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Festive Concert' at All Saints’ Church, Kirkby Overblow on Thursday, December 5.

The audience can expect a magical hour packed full of festive musical treats with seasonal refreshments available.

Harrogate Theatre Choir, which was established in 2010, will then be visiting Brimham Rocks on Saturday, December 7.

Harrogate Theatre Choir is taking part in three festive concerts in the run-up to Christmas. (Picture contributed)

Performances there will last approximately 30 minutes and are scheduled for 12.30pm and 13.40pm.

Featured will be a repertoire of classic carols and contemporary festive favourites.

This event is free but normal admission charges apply for the venue.

Lastly, what is regarded as the longest-established theatre choir in the UK will host their much anticipated family-friendly Christmas concert, Ding Dong! Celebrate Christmas in Song, at the United Reformed Church on West Park, Harrogate on Saturday, December 14 at 3.30pm.

Audiences will be welcomed with a glass of mulled wine and can look forward to a mix of traditional and seasonal songs, showcasing the versatility of Harrogate Theatre Choir.

Catherine Field-Leather, Musical Director of Harrogate Theatre Choir, said: "We are overjoyed to share our love of singing with the community at this special time of year.

“Each performance is a celebration of the spirit of Christmas and we invite everyone to join us in making this season truly memorable.”

More information on the choir’s programme at: https://harrogatetheatrechoir.co.uk/