The local women’s charity you should be supporting this International Women’s Day

Kyra – Women’s Project are ensuring women in York are supported all the time, and you should learn more about the charity this International Women’s Day.

Their aim is to provide a safe women-only inclusive environment where all women can receive support and advice to make decisions about their lives. They believe this will benefit not only the women but also their families and local community.

The charity delivers courses on self-esteem and stress management, as well as courses focusing on obtaining employment and money management.

Supporters Cath, Sue and Yasmin

They also provide a range of creative activities, art, music, vegetable growing, cooking and craftwork to provide an environment where women are able to support each other and in turn work as volunteers.

So far Kyra – Women’s Project has raised £1,943 through easyfundraising, but are hoping for more support this year to boost their awareness and help the women in your community that vitally need support.

The easyfundraising giving platform allows online shoppers the chance to get money back for their favourite charity or good cause when they make purchases through the easyfundraising website or app at no cost to the consumer.

easyfundraising has just hit a £50 million milestone for donations, and now savvy shoppers can boost that further to donate to their chosen charity or cause by shopping on over 8,000 brands.