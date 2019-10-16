The Life on the Farm column with Frances Graham

Finally we are nearing the end of selling and buying tups: we have just come back from Bentham and only have to go to Skipton to the Dalesbred sale later in the month.

Today was the annual sale of aged tups, tup lambs and shearling tups for the Dalesbred Sheep Breeders Association.

We took just two of our shearling tups and are going to take the other two to Skipton later on in the month.

This year there were 208 tups entered in the catalogue, 30 more than last year, which is partly the reason why we thought we would take the other two to Skipton.

When there are more tups than normal in sales the prices usually suffer.

So part of Sunday afternoon was spent sprucing the tups up ready for Monday, we wanted them to look their best.

We coloured them up earlier in the week when it was fine (there seems to be getting fewer dry days now, which we did expect might happen) and they managed to dry off before it rained thankfully.

It was an early set off on Monday as judging started at 8.30am so we kept them inside the night before because we didn’t want to be trying to find them in the dark in the morning in case one escaped. We managed to get there in time for judging.

We only took one out for judging, our one by a Stoney tup, but unfortunately didn’t have any luck, but it’s the taking part that counts.

There was a big line-up of Shearling tups, there are large breeders and small breeders in the association, so there are two different classes, we are in large breeders of Dalesbred. I wouldn’t have wanted to be the judges as there was such a good show in both classes, picking out the best would have been a difficult job. With such a good show people were hoping that the prices would reflect it but there was a lot of people disappointed, including us.

We didn’t manage to sell either of our tups, but we weren’t alone – there was plenty more unsold, there just wasn’t the buyers for them. As we expected, too many tups so the prices were down.

However, there was a new record price for a shearling tup of £12,000.

He didn’t get a prize because he couldn’t really be shown because the breeder’s son was one of the judges. It just proved though that you don’t always need a prize ticket for them to make a good price.

There were a few tups that did really well.

We are now probably going to take the other two tups to Skipton as well and hopefully sell them there.

The bigger breeding tup men are still willing to spend money on tups, whereas the commercial sheep farmer are more hesitant about spending.

This must be down to Brexit concerns.

We have been busy buying Blue Faced Leicesters, Teeswater and Texel-cross Beltex tups this week. Blue Faced Leicester tups where making good money at Skipton on Tuesday night, which seemed a bit odd as the price of mule gimmers has been so low, so people must be expecting prices to pick up.

On Thursday we went to Leyburn and bought another Teeswater tup as we want to breed some more Masham gimmers for ourselves as we prefer them to the Dales Mule.

Finally, on Friday, we went to Skipton to buy a couple of Texel-cross tups.

We wanted something with a tight coat as the Mashams can make the lambs a bit woolly so Texel-cross Beltex suits them well.

They also need a good carcase because we sell all our lambs fat.