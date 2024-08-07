The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between July 30 and August 5

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 23, 2024:

Alistair Smith, 53, of Menwith Hill Road, Darley, was prohibited from harassing a named woman under a domestic-violence-protection order. The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, also bans him from contacting, intimidating and threatening the woman with violence. He is also prohibited from entering her home in Knaresborough.

David Lomax, 46, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order banning him from intimidating a named woman. The 28-day order also prohibits him from contacting, harassing and threatening the woman with violence. Lomax, of no fixed address, is also banned from entering her home in Harrogate during the operational period of the order.

Alfie James Taylor, 27, of Chatham Road, Ripon, was fined £128 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A59. He was in a Honda S2000 GT which was travelling at more than 60mph at Pryors Bridge, Halton East, on June 6, 2023. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £51 statutory surcharge.

Harrogate Magistrates Court. (Picture contributed)

Joshua Moffatt, 32, of Stockwell Avenue, Knaresborough, was barred from harassing a named woman under a domestic-violence-protection order. The 28-day order also prohibits him from contacting, intimidating and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering her home in the Harrogate area.

Gavin Westmorland, 37, of Daffodil Lane, Knaresborough, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence-protection order for the protection of a named woman. The order prohibits him contacting, harassing, intimidating or threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering her home in the Harrogate area.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 30:

Adam Coates, 29, of Harlow Park Crescent, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, prohibits Coates from contacting, intimidating and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering her street in Harrogate.

Robert Burton, 44, of St Marygate, Ripon, was fined £230 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A65 in Skipton. He was driving a Tesla Model 3 which was travelling at more than 60mph on October 27 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £92 statutory surcharge.

Pheobe Long, 22, of no fixed address, was prohibited from harassing a named man under the auspices of a domestic-violence-protection order. The 28-day order also bans her from contacting, intimidating and threatening the man with violence, and from entering his address in Ripon.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 2:

Bartosz Wielgomas, 19, of Willow Grove, Boroughbridge, was ordered to carry out further unpaid work after breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing two unpaid-work sessions in June. He wasn’t sentenced for the breach but was re-sentenced for the original offence which brought about the community order in November last year, namely dangerous driving at York College in Sim Balk Lane.The court revoked the original order and made a new 12-month community order under which Wielgomas must complete 130 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 5:

Connor Campbell, 24, of Darnborough Gate, Ripon, received a three-year motoring ban after he was caught drink-driving twice in as many months.He was first stopped on Raskelf Road, Brafferton, on July 1, when a breath test revealed he was over the prescribed alcohol limit. The reading was 41mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.He was stopped a second time on Magdalens Road, Ripon, on August 4, when he was drink-driving in a Nissan Juke without insurance or a licence. A drink-drive test revealed that on this occasion he had 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He also admitted taking the vehicle on Magdalens Road without the owner’s consent.Campbell was given a 12-month community order for the drink-driving and TWOC offences, which includes up to 15 days of rehabilitation activity. There were no separate penalties for the two counts each of driving without insurance and a licence, namely driving alone without supervision or ‘L’ plates, but he was made to pay £85 costs.