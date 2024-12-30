The King's New Year Honours List 2025: All the award winners from the Harrogate District, including former England football manager Gareth Southgate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A total of 95 people from Yorkshire and Humberside have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors in the list, published today (Monday) by the Cabinet Office.
Among those to receive an honour is former England football team manager Gareth Southgate, who took the Three Lions to the finals of both Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.
Gareth, of Harrogate, has been awarded a knighthood for services to association football.
Alison Semmence, chief executive at York CVS, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her contribution to the voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) sector.
Alison, of Harrogate, who has worked in the VCSE sector for almost 30 years, spent ten years spearheading Southend Association of Voluntary Services before joining VCSE support and development charity York CVS in 2018.
During her time at York CVS, she has been instrumental in establishing a Volunteer Centre for York, supporting charitable organisations to thrive, and for contributing to the development of social prescribing services in the city.
Alison said: “It's a privilege and an honour to receive this award.
“It’s completely unexpected and I'm thrilled to accept it on behalf of myself and the many colleagues I've worked alongside throughout my career.
“Everything I’ve achieved has been in collaboration with my amazing team, trustees and volunteers. I could not have done it without them.”
Alastair Da Costa, of Ripon, who is chair of the Capital City College Group in London, has received a CBE for services to further education.
David Lloyd, of Tadcaster, who is a former Police and Crime Commissioner in Hertfordshire, has been awarded an OBE for services to public safety.
Susan Waterson, of Wetherby, who is head of investment, North of England at the Department for Business and Trade, has received an OBE for services to trade and investment in the North of England.
Paul Caddick, of Wetherby, who is the founder of Caddick Group and co-founder of Leeds Rugby Limited, has been awarded an MBE for services to sport.
Elsewhere in North Yorkshire, Simon Spinks, of Selby, who is chief executive of the Harrison Spinks Group, has received an OBE for services to the mattress and bed industry.
Stuart Carlton, corporate director of children’s services at North Yorkshire Council, has been awarded a knighthood for services to children, young people and families.
Mr Carlton, who joined the council in his current role in 2017, said he had been shocked but felt “extremely privileged” to be given the honour.
He added: “I’m still in shock really, I just never expected that such a thing could happen. It’s a huge honour and I feel very humbled to receive it.
“Like all these awards, it’s built on a long career of service and the hard work and dedication of many other people that I have been truly privileged to work alongside. I thank each and every one of them.”
Recipients from Yorkshire and Humberside make up eight per cent of the total number receiving honours this year.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities.
“They represent the very best of the UK and that core value of service which I put at the centre of everything this government does.
“The New Year Honours List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.