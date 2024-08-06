The impact of changing climate on cricket clubs in Harrogate district as Britain experiences more wet weather

A Harrogate village has rallied round its cricket club in a Crowdfunder campaign to prevent changing weather patterns ruining approximately 25% of the season.

Much loved as big part of the local community since it was founded in 1885, Beckwithshaw Cricket Club boasts three senior cricket teams, more than 150 youngsters registered from ages four through to 18 playing every week and a growing women's softball team.

As the climate has evolved in recent years with growing rainfall, Beckwithshaw isn't the only cricket club in the district which is now having to contend with water-logged pitches on a more frequent basis than previously.

But it has been one of the worst affected with a large number of matches cancelled due to the ground conditions being too wet.

This, in turn, has caused huge disruption to its fixture schedule and prevented it from using the playing facilities well into the season.

Miles Buller, Club Secretary, said "It's become a wider problem for lots of clubs in North Yorkshire this season.

"But it’s a pretty familiar story for us these last few years and has affected us particularly badly this year given the truly terrible winter weather.

"We didn’t get our first senior game played until May 11 and that was only after the majority of the team spent hours that week getting the ground into a playable state, and even then a lot of adjustments with boundaries had to be made to play on the ‘drier’ areas.

"As someone who deals with the senior matches, it was a nightmare rearranging our evening league cup match three times."

Beckwithshaw Cricket Club is well supported by volunteers but there is only so much you can do when rainfall levels keep rising.

The impact on the junior teams has been felt particularly strongly this season, said Oli Wynn, who runs the All-Stars programme which supports 35 children to play cricket from ages four to eight, the under-sevens (ten players) and under-nines (18 in the squad) who play in cup and league competitions each week.

Mr Wynn said: "We nearly had to cancel the first All-Stars session on May 11 because the ground was unfit to play on.

"This caused a lot of panic in the junior coaching team but luckily we pulled a favour from Harrogate Grammar School who kindly let All-Stars play on the astroturf at the School for the first session.

"We've also had to cancel a lot of games due to the poor state of the ground which had collected so much water from the wet winter and spring months."

Realising that the wetter climate was unlikely to change, Beckwithshaw Cricket Club decided to take action by launching a fundraising campaign for ground improvements.

The club launched a Crowdfunder under the heading “Outfield Drainage” with the target of raising £15,000 to pay for better drainage in the cricket ground's outfield.

The response, says Club Secretary Miles Buller, was fantastic.

"We have had a really positive response to the Crowdfunder and have reached the £15,000 target, which means we can access the Sport England funding," said Mr Buller.

"We may need more drainage in the future moving forward but this is a big start to help our ground get rid of water in the winter period and early spring."

As a result of the success of the Crowdfunder campaign, once the ground improvements have been made, the club will be able to run more cricket matches and improve its financial sustainability.

It will also be well positioned in the local community to provide more cricketing opportunities for junior members in the early season and late season.

To support Beckwithshaw Cricket Club, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/outfield-drainage/