The iconic Harrogate building that is still raising concerns four years after closing

Debenhams department store in Harrogate may have closed in 2021 but its future is still raising some concern even when it comes to the safety of the empty store’s canopy.

The site at 22-23 Parliament Street had been home to various shops for more than a century before retail giant Debenhams moved in the 1960s.

The major store prospered for decades before customers’ shopping habits changed in the wake of online shopping and Covid lockdown.

Following its parent company's collapse into administration, the Harrogate branch became one of the last in the Debenhams chain to close its doors in early 2021.

North Yorkshire Council has looked into concerns over Debenhams in Harrogate, saying: "The canopy does not constitute an immediate danger under the provisions of the Building Act but it is suffering from deterioration." (Picture contributed)

An original plan to demolish the former store to build a modern apartment block was withdrawn, after opposition from the former Harrogate Borough Council and heritage groups.

The site was even described by Save Britain's Heritage campaigners as one of 18 former "cathedrals of commerce" that should be saved.

This year has seen new plans approved by county councillors on the Harrogate and Knaresborough area planning committee to convert the landmark building on Parliament Street into two ground-floor commercial units and 34 apartments on the upper floors – plus a roof extension.

Under the plans submitted on behalf of developer Stirling Prescient, the existing frontage of the 1960s part of the former Debenhams building would be replaced with a new stone-clad façade.

In the meantime, concern has arisen about the deteriorating condition of the canopy with fears for the safety of passers-by.

North Yorkshire Council’s environmental department is believed to have visited the site at 22-23 Parliament Street to assess the potential risks of the rotting canopy – or not – to pedestrians.

The council has concluded: "The canopy does not constitute an immediate danger under the provisions of the Building Act but it is suffering from deterioration so we have made contact with the owners agent to advise that remedial works are required.

"The agent has acknowledged receipt of our email and confirmed that it has been passed to the owner.

"We will be revisiting in a couple of weeks to make sure the matter has been addressed.”